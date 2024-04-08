Gold Rate on April 8, 2024: Ahead of Gudi Padwa, Price of Yellow Metal at Rs 71,350.0 Per Gram in Mumbai

The citizens are preparing to usher in the Marathi New Year with a vibrant display of Gudhi. The markets are witnessing a surge in demand for traditional Gudi-making materials like nakshi kathi (embroidered sticks), Gathis (garland of sugar syrup), and ready-made jewelry and sarees.

Ahead of Gudi Padwa the Gold prices on Monday, April 8, 2024 saw a slight decrease compare to yesturday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs 71350.0 per gram in Mumbai down by Rs 349.

The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs 6522.8 per gm down by Rs 192.0. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -2.98% .whereas in the last month it has been -8.13%.

Gold Rate in Mumbai:

Gold Rate Today in Mumbai is Rs 71350.0/10 grams. Yesterday’s Gold Rate on 07-04-2024 was ₹71699.0/10 grams. and last week’s gold rate on 02-04-2024 was Rs 70723.0/10 grams.

Silver Price in Mumbai:

Silver Price Today in Mumbai is Rs 83400.0/Kg. Yesterday’s Silver price on 07-04-2024 was ₹81700.0/Kg. and last week’s silver price on 02-04-2024 was Rs 78700.0/Kg.