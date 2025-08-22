Gold Shines Bright as Poonam Soni's "Treasures of India" Captivates Mumbai

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: "Gold remains deeply valued in Indian culture", says the designer who pioneered the concept of bespoke jewelry in 1989. She has now launched her new initiative along with her daughter Kriti Soni, who is a director at the brand Poonam Soni. This new initiative aims to get the different crafts of India under one roof."

The first Exhibition was held at the brand's flagship store, spread over 2000 ft. in Linking Road, Bandra. The store was full of women enjoying the jewels crafted in different cities. There were various kinds of jewels, each of them crafted and curated for quality, price, style and uniqueness. The choice included a 182 carat Cabochon Emerald in a pendant, besides other Art Nouveau brooches in birds and butterflies - necklaces in temple and art forms. The Exhibition held on the 13th and 14th of August was extended to the 16th by the demand of buyers who specially flew down from Delhi, as the word spread around.

Surprisingly, despite the steep prices of gold, the yellow metal was in popular demand - old India in its royal "karigeri" of Temple and Tusk motifs! This was followed by the exquisitely light-crafted, brilliant rose cut diamond jewelry. It definitely showed the buyer's mood of wanting the best, but not compromising on the investment of their money.

Lastly, the customer looked to buy that designer, unique piece which belonged only to them - the one of a kind!

After the success of its first showing from Jewels 11, the new Brand from the house of Poonam Soni, the designer now looks to bring many more mindful collections from the interiors of India to its avid buyer who has shown a preference for design, quality, variety, and logic while buying fine jewelry.

