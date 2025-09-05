Golden Agers Introduces Soul-Enriching Pilgrimage Tour for Senior Citizens across Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi

New Delhi [India], September 5: Golden Agers, which is known for curating diverse tours for senior citizens, has again introduced a new six-day spiritual Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga tour package for senior citizens covering divine cities like Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Varanasi. The package offers a day and five nights' tour and gives senior citizens an ultimate chance to dive deeper into the holiness of the most divine cities of India. The tour is curated specifically keeping all the needs of the senior citizens in view.

The spiritual journey begins with the arrival at Ayodhya and heading directly to the hotel. Post lunch, the travellers are taken to soak in the divine essence of the aarti at the Saryu Ghat. The Saryu River holds an important role in the Hindu Mythology as it is treated as the Goddess and the Mother.

The aarti fills everyone attending with a deep sense of spirituality and cleanses the souls. Post the aarti, travellers are headed back to the hotel. The next day begins with the excursion to the famous spots of the city after breakfast, including Ram Mandir, Hanuman Garhi, Sita ki Rasoi, and Kanak Bhawan. In between, the travellers are provided with lunch and dinner, and the day ends with a stay at Ayodhya.

The next day begins with breakfast and checking out from the hotel, and proceeds to the land of Sangam, Prayagraj. Prayagraj is famed for its 12-year Mahakumbh event and is believed to be the meeting spot of Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Travellers are guided to the hotel and given time to relax before visiting the holy Triveni Sangam. The next day, after breakfast, the day will be spent visiting the iconic places of Prayagraj, including Anand Bhawan Museum, Azad Park, and Allahabad Fort.

After wrapping the soul-enriching visit to Prayagraj, the journey of the ancient land, the holiest land of India, Varanasi Holiday Package begins. The journey takes the route via Vindhyachal, which is home to Maa Vindhayavasini, one of the Shakti Peeths, and is worshipped as Adi Parashakti here. After the darshan here, the last stop of the package will be at Varanasi, which will begin with the VIP darshan at Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

Kashi Vishwanath Temple is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and he is worshipped here as Lord Visheshwarar, “the ruler of the universe.” After the peaceful darshan with the Varanasi Temple Tour Package, the next destinations will be the ghats, each having its own story, from Harishchandra to Assi and Manikarnika Ghat. The day of the Varanasi tour package will be concluded with the grand evening aarti at Dashashwamedha Ghat. The beginning of the last day of the trip will be with breakfast and a visit to the Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple and Sarnath. Post lunch, it's time to head back to the Varanasi airport.

As a reputed name in the travel industry, precisely taking care of the senior citizens, Golden Agers has not compromised even at this time and has taken great care in designing this six-day package. This thoughtfully designed package reflects the principles and virtues of the company and how they deal with senior travellers, which is one of a kind.

The founder, Nidhi Mehra, herself stands by the belief “Age is just a number and we don't believe it should bind anyone from exploring new places and experiences.” Golden Agers is constantly bringing new packages and places, from national to international, to give the senior citizens a life they once dreamt of.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor