Golden Ratio Films brings Anshuman Jha's Vision to Life with a bold debut in Direction

New Delhi [India], October 11: Golden Ratio Films (GRF), is set to bring a Smart, Dark, and Thrilling ride to the big screens "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli", an edge-of-the-seat cinematic experience. The film, a sharp Hitchcockian thriller with a dash of dark humour, marks the directorial debut of acclaimed actor Anshuman Jha. It features powerhouse performances from Rasika Dugal, Arjun Mathur, Paresh Pahuja, Tanmay Dhananiya, and UK-based actor Zoha Rehman. Backed by Golden Ratio Films and First Ray Films and presented by Max Marketing, the film is co-produced by U.M. Rao's Jetty Productions.

The idea of Lord Curzon Ki Haveli was first pitched by Anshuman Jha at the South Asian Film Market (SAFM) in Singapore, an initiative by Vistas Media to discover promising South Asian stories. The pitch instantly stood out for its bold storytelling, and Golden Ratio Films (GRF) the content production vertical of Vistas Media decided to produce it. Despite pandemic challenges, the film was successfully shot in the UK, capturing its eerie atmosphere and layered tension.

Backing New Voices, Creating Global Stories

For Golden Ratio Films, this project reaffirms its philosophy to support unique voices and global stories told through an Indian lens.

Piiyush Singh, Group COO of Vistas Media, shared "Lord Curzon Ki Haveli perfectly represents the kind of cinema we want to champion, intelligent, fearless, and globally appealing. Supporting Anshuman's directorial debut is a step towards nurturing creators who bring freshness and conviction to their craft. Through Golden Ratio Films, we aim to back more such content that redefines genre boundaries while maintaining commercial appeal. Our global presence enables us to create and distribute content seamlessly across markets, and this film is yet another milestone in that journey."

Saurabh Gupta, Co-Founder of Vistas Media, added "We've always believed in stories that push creative boundaries. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli blurs the line between psychological thriller and dark comedy, a genre not often explored in Indian cinema. It's a film that speaks to the cinephile audience and redefines what independent Indian cinema can look like."

For actor-turned-filmmaker Anshuman Jha, who makes his directorial debut with Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, this moment marks both a milestone and a reinvention of his cinematic journey. "This film has been my passion project," says Jha. "It's thrilling, unpredictable, and deeply human. I'm deeply grateful to Abhayanand Singh, Group CEO of Vistas Media for seeing potential in the script, to his team at Golden Ratio Films for their visionary backing, and to my own First Ray Films for its production brilliance. Together with the entire Vistas Media family, they believed in my vision and helped bring it to life."

A Track Record of Excellence

Over the years, Golden Ratio Films has built an impressive portfolio that blends critical acclaim with creative diversity. The banner has backed Dhanush's Hollywood romantic comedy The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, the National Award-winning Bhonsle starring Manoj Bajpayee, and the acclaimed sci-fi mini-series JL50.

In regional cinema, GRF has produced Gosht Ek Paithani Chi and Chandramukhi both standout Marathi hits. Its Tamil collaborations with Pa. Ranjith on Writer and JBaby reflect the studio's regional depth, while its two Hollywood ventures underscore its international ambition.

The Vistas Media Ecosystem

Vistas Media is a diversified media and entertainment group with operations across India, Singapore, UAE, the USA, and the UK. Its businesses span film and content production, events, media services, music, and emerging technologies creating a complete ecosystem for storytelling across borders.

Through initiatives like SAFM (South Asian Film Market) & SAIIF (South Asian International Film Festival), the group continues to discover and empower South Asian creative talent while fostering international collaboration. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli stands as another shining example of that vision, a film born from an idea at SAFM that evolved into a full-fledged global production.

A New Chapter Begins

With Lord Curzon Ki Haveli releasing this week, Golden Ratio Films marks another milestone in its journey toward building globally resonant Indian stories. The studio has several exciting releases lined up across genres and languages many already in post-production reaffirming its commitment to powerful narratives and cinematic craft.

Overseeing the film's release and forthcoming digital and satellite distribution is Intikhab Chougle from Vistas Media, who has been integral in steering the project's rollout and ensuring the film's reach matches its creative promise.

Blending Jha's instinctive storytelling with First Ray Films' creative integrity and Golden Ratio Films' bold vision, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli stands out as a debut that redefines independent Indian cinema with wit, craft, and heart. Presented by Max Marketing - it is only in cinemas October 10th onwards.

