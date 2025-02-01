GoldenBee Global Achieves QS I-Gauge Overall Gold Rating

SMPL

New Delhi [India], February 1: GoldenBee Global, a premier educational institution in Bannerghatta, Karnataka, is thrilled to announce its recognition with the prestigious QS I-Gauge Overall Gold Rating for 2025-2027. This accolade places the school among the top institutions in the country, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and holistic development.

The Overall Gold Rating is a culmination of exceptional performance across both core and specialized criteria evaluated by QS I-Gauge, a globally renowned platform for institutional benchmarking. The rating highlights GoldenBee Global's dedication to academic rigor, infrastructure, safety, and a well-rounded approach to student growth.

Excellence in Core Criteria

GoldenBee Global demonstrated its strengths in key areas fundamental to the education system. It achieved a Gold Rating for Teaching & Learning, reflecting its focus on delivering world-class educational practices. The institution's innovative teaching methods and student-centric approach have ensured impactful learning experiences that empower students to excel academically and personally.

The school also earned a Diamond Rating in Resources & Facilities, showcasing its state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced amenities. These resources provide students with a modern learning environment equipped with tools and technologies that enhance their academic journey. The recognition underscores the institution's commitment to offering a world-class educational experience.

Another standout performance was in the Health & Safety category, where GoldenBee Global secured a Diamond Rating. The school's proactive measures in ensuring a secure, healthy, and nurturing environment for students, faculty, and staff have set a benchmark for others in the education sector. This recognition reaffirms the institution's priority of creating a safe space where the community thrives.

Achievements in Specialized Criteria

GoldenBee Global has also excelled in specialized areas, earning accolades that highlight its focus on holistic development. The school received a Platinum Rating for Life Skills & Professional Development, a testament to its efforts in preparing students for real-world challenges. By equipping learners with critical life skills and fostering career preparedness, the institution ensures that its students are future-ready and adaptable to global demands.

The institution's vibrant emphasis on creativity and expression was recognized with a Diamond Rating in Arts & Culture. Through diverse programs and initiatives, GoldenBee Global nurtures students' artistic talents and celebrates cultural diversity, making creativity an integral part of the learning experience.

Overall Excellence

The recognition with the Overall Gold Rating is a reflection of GoldenBee Global's holistic approach to education. It represents the institution's ability to excel across all evaluated domains and provide an environment where students are encouraged to achieve their fullest potential. This honor places GoldenBee Global in an elite league of institutions that are redefining the benchmark of quality education.

The achievement is a result of the collective efforts of the school's dedicated faculty, motivated students, and a supportive community of parents and stakeholders. The institution's leadership, innovative mindset, and focus on continuous improvement have played a pivotal role in this success.

A Commitment to Excellence

GoldenBee Global's recognition by QS I-Gauge is not just a milestone but a motivation to strive for even greater heights. The institution's focus remains steadfast on nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel academically, creatively, and professionally. By combining academic rigor with an emphasis on life skills, health, safety, and creativity, GoldenBee Global continues to set new standards in education.

This recognition marks a significant chapter in the school's journey, as it reaffirms its commitment to shaping the leaders and innovators of tomorrow. With a clear vision and a dedicated team, GoldenBee Global is poised to achieve even more remarkable milestones in the years to come.

Celebrating Success

GoldenBee Global extends its gratitude to its entire communitystudents, faculty, staff, and parentsfor their invaluable contributions to this achievement. The institution celebrates this milestone as a collective success and looks forward to continuing its mission of delivering transformative education.

Stay tuned for more updates and achievements as GoldenBee Global continues to shine as a beacon of excellence in education.

