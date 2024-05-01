Goldratt Consulting Supports a Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment Using Theory of Constraints (TOC)

PRNewswire

Kyoto [Japan]/ San Jose (California) [US], May 1: Goldratt Consulting proudly announces its involvement in a significant collaborative project utilizing the Theory of Constraints (TOC). This partnership includes Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application (CiRA), Panasonic Holdings Corporation, and Shinobi Therapeutics. Together, they are pioneering an advanced and scalable cancer treatment solution, made more accessible through reduced costs.

About the My T-Server Project

The My T-Server project focuses on developing a platform that regenerates personalized T cells from patients' own bodies to target cancer cells, minimizing the risk of immune rejection. Traditional self-generated T-cell treatments have been prohibitively expensive and not widely available. This initiative aims to revolutionize this by introducing innovative equipment that significantly lowers costs and reduces treatment durations.

Goldratt Consulting's subsidiary, Goldratt Japan, has orchestrated the collaboration among the three parties, integrating their expertise. Employing the Theory of Constraints methodology, they have facilitated the conception of the 'My T-Server' solution using the Eye4Value TOC-based innovation process. The development effort is currently managed using the TOC Critical Chain project management method, aiming to expedite the completion of the My T-Server prototype by the Osaka-Kansai Expo in April 2025.

Yuji Kishira, CEO of Goldratt Japan, commented, "By implementing the Theory of Constraints, we are maximizing the project's innovative potential and transforming traditional approaches to cancer treatment, making these advanced therapies more accessible and affordable."

Rami Goldratt, CEO of Goldratt Consulting, added, "Utilizing my father's methodologies to forge a path in cancer treatment is a 'dream come true' for us. It's a testament to how the Theory Of Constraints can create breakthrough innovative solutions."

About Goldratt Consulting:

Founded by Dr. Eliyahu Goldratt, author of the international bestseller The Goal, Goldratt Consulting is dedicated to helping organizations achieve transformative results through the Theory of Constraints. The firm champions innovation in product development and operational excellence, empowering clients worldwide to achieve breakthrough performance. For more details, visit www.goldrattconsulting.com.

About TOC for Business Innovation - Eye 4 Value

The Eye 4 Value (E4V) process is being applied by many companies around the world looking to make meaningful innovation in their market offerings. The methodology initiates by identifying customer significant limitations, leading to innovative breakthroughs in product and service development. This approach integrates value analysis with business model design and a detailed implementation plan.

About TOC for Project Management - CCPM

Critical Chain Project Management (CCPM) is a popular methodology used by thousands organizations across various industries to optimize project timelines. It protects the critical chain of tasks with appropriate buffers, monitors progress against buffer consumption, and addresses common project flow obstacles, significantly shortening project durations.

