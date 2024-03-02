"Good Luck": A Satirical Take on Social Media Age with a 75 Year Old Lady's Unexpected Pregnancy Twist starring Brijendra Kala, Poster out!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 2: This film marks the debut of 80-year-old Malti Mathur as the lead actress essaying Brijendra Kala's mother.

The poster for the upcoming film "Good Luck" is out today, starring veteran actor Brijendra Kala and directed by Prakhar Shrivastav. Produced by Dr.(Er.) Azad Jain under the banner of Asha Azad Films, the movie promises a satirical take on the social media age with a heartwarming story at its core. "Good Luck" is set to hit theaters nationwide on April 5, 2024.

"Good Luck" marks the debut of 80-year-old Malti Mathur as the lead actress essaying Brijendra Kala's mother. The narrative centers around Angoori, a 75-year-old woman who throws her family into comedic chaos when she unexpectedly becomes pregnant. The situation becomes particularly complicated due to her son Pappi's political aspirations. Ultimately, Angoori's wisdom prevails, leading to a suspenseful climax with a lasting impact on everyone involved.

The film also boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Manisha Chitrode, Dr(Er.) Azad Jain, Tulika Banerjee, Ashutosh Upadhyay, Pannkaj Waagle, Sagar Shende, Aayushi Shukla, Keshav Sharma, Bhushan Jain, and Virendra Nathaniel.

Producer and Creative Director Dr(Er.) Azad Jain emphasized the film's message, particularly for the older generation. "This film offers a powerful yet subtle social message through satire," he said. "The combination of humor and relatable experiences makes it relevant to everyone, regardless of their background. We are confident that the film will leave a lasting impression on viewers."

Speaking about the film, director Prakhar Shrivastav stated, "Our goal was to present a relatable family story with simple yet engaging storytelling that evokes basic emotions. We filmed entirely on real locations to capture the essence of everyday life. We believe the heartwarming dialogues, comedic moments, and feel-good songs will resonate with the audience."

