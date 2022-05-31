Good news for FD investors Bajaj Finance offers profitable FD rates up to 7.45 per cent p.a. to grow your money

Investing is one of the numerous methods to prioritise your financial well-being. Whether your purpose is to battle inflation, expand your wealth, or fund a future expense, you should invest your money. When putting together your portfolio, it's critical to have a balanced mix of high-yield, riskier instruments and low-risk, moderate-yield options. In this manner, even during a slump, you can consistently profit. Fixed deposits are a sensible low-risk option because the best issuers offer competitive , and investing correctly can rapidly expand your funds.

Bajaj Finance FD rates 2022

Bajaj Finance Limited, Bajaj Finserv's lending and investing arm, offers higher interest rates for 36 to 60 months' deposits. Senior citizens can benefit from up to 0.25 per cent higher FD rates, resulting in guaranteed returns of 7.45 per cent p.a. for 44 months.

The interest rates offered to customers for cumulative, and non-cumulative FD are as follows:

Bajaj Finance Special FD rates

Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposits also offers special interest rates for all customers. With special interest rates, one can now choose specific tenors to enjoy interest rates up to 7.45 per cent p.a.

Calculate your returns before investing

Investors can forecast their earnings with certainty with a fixed-income instrument like the Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit calculator. The first step in computing FD returns is to use an online FD calculator. Select Senior Citizen or Customer under the age of 60 as your next option. Enter the investment amount and tenor (or use the slider) afterwards. The calculator calculates the proper FD rate and displays the interest earned and the maturity amount when you enter these parameters.

Assuming payouts at maturity only, here is an illustration of the results offered by the FD calculator.

For an investment of Rs 50 lakh, the interest earned for different tenors are:

Disclaimer: The above values presented in both tables are indicative and computed using an .

What benefits does Bajaj Finance FD bring to investors?

1. Multi-deposit facility online using a single payment.

You can use a 100 per cent digital, hassle-free method to open an FD with Bajaj Finance. To minimise the effects of inflation on your investment portfolio, you should concentrate on short or mid-term deposits, as previously stated. You can use a single payment to ladder your FDs with varying maturities. You do not need to make several payments to your many FDs. Laddering also improves the liquidity of your investments. A premature withdrawal will not affect the amount invested in a single FD. Due to an emergency and subsequent premature withdrawal, a depositor can earn full returns on other FDs without penalties.

2. Keep purchasing power of the corpus intact over the years.

In comparison, Bajaj Finance has a hefty interest rate. The money is safe in a fixed deposit, which pays a high-interest rate of up to 7.45 per cent p.a. and is reimbursed along with the investment amount at maturity. With such assurance, you can reinvest the money generated on an FD for compounding purposes or receive it in your account to reinvest in equities for larger yields. If you are knowledgeable enough, you can reinvest your earned FD interest in the stock market. As a result, a high-interest rate on a Bajaj Finance FD might assist you in meeting future expenses without jeopardising the purchasing power of the invested funds.

3. Know the right investment amount easily

Depositors can use a fixed deposit interest rate calculator to determine how much to invest based on their future needs, such as a retirement fund, guaranteeing their children's future, or buying a dream home. It will assist you in determining how much you should invest to avoid future funding constraints to achieve a specific objective.

Given the foregoing, it is reasonable to assume that a can effectively protect your portfolio while also growing your savings consistently. Get a head start on the upcoming fiscal year by opening a Bajaj Finance online FD from the comfort of your own home!

