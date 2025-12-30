Goodscity Onboards Bollywood Celebrity Tisca Chopra for Brand Promotions, Redefining Premium Home Living in India

New Delhi [India], December 27: In an era where Indian consumers are increasingly prioritising quality, reliability, and dependable after-sales support, Goodscity has emerged as a trusted and fast-growing name in the premium home and kitchen appliances segment. Founded and led by Ankit Dinesh Agrawal, an MBA graduate from Symbiosis College, Pune, the brand blends traditional craftsmanship with modern technology to simplify everyday living through smart, user-friendly home solutions.

Marking a significant milestone in its growth journey, Goodscity has onboarded renowned Bollywood actress Tisca Chopra as the face of its brand promotions. This strategic association reflects the brand's growing credibility, premium positioning, and deep connection with quality-conscious Indian households.

About the Brand Goodscity's Vision and Foundation

Goodscity is not just another lifestyle brand—it is built on 48 years of traditional know-how combined with 16 years of modern technological expertise. This strong foundation enables the brand to deliver appliances that are reliable, thoughtfully designed, and built for long-term performance.

Within just five years, Goodscity has earned the trust of nearly 2 lakh customers across India, reflecting its commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. As a proudly Indian brand, Goodscity designs its products in-house, ensuring complete control over performance, durability, and user experience.

Products are manufactured at the brand's Pune facility or developed in collaboration with trusted global partners. Every unit undergoes rigorous quality checks before packaging, ensuring a seamless experience from unboxing to daily use.

Diverse Product Portfolio for Modern Indian Homes

Goodscity offers a wide and versatile range of home and kitchen appliances designed to meet everyday needs while maintaining premium standards. The product lineup includes:

Garment Steamers – Handheld and standing variants for effortless wrinkle-free clothing

– Handheld and standing variants for effortless wrinkle-free clothing Multi Cook Pot Kettle – Multi-utility cooking solution for modern kitchens

– Multi-utility cooking solution for modern kitchens Bottle Kettles for Travelling – Compact and convenient for on-the-go use

– Compact and convenient for on-the-go use Portable Choppers – Efficient food preparation made easy

– Efficient food preparation made easy Portable Blenders – Ideal for fresh juices and smoothies anytime, anywhere

– Ideal for fresh juices and smoothies anytime, anywhere Vacuum Cleaners – Powerful solutions for deep and everyday cleaning

– Powerful solutions for deep and everyday cleaning Fan Room Heaters – Reliable comfort during winter months

– Reliable comfort during winter months Cordless Cleaning Scrubber Brushes – Hassle-free cleaning for kitchens and bathrooms

Each product is engineered with a focus on ease of use, durability, safety, and modern aesthetics, making Goodscity a complete solution for contemporary homes.

Turning Point: Entering a Competitive Market with Confidence

Goodscity's major breakthrough came through its strong performance on leading e-commerce platforms, especially Amazon, where the brand consistently ranks among the top five sellers in multiple product categories. This success is driven by consistent product quality, competitive pricing, and dependable after-sales service.

The brand has also been recognised as an Amazon Premium Category Seller for three consecutive years, reinforcing consumer trust in homegrown Indian brands that meet global quality benchmarks.

Overcoming Challenges: Building Trust in a Crowded Market

Competing with established multinational brands was not easy. Goodscity earned consumer trust through performance, reliability, and service—not pricing alone. Scaling operations while maintaining quality consistency was another challenge.

To address this, Goodscity invested in in-house assembling and manufacturing starting in 2025, enabling tighter quality control, faster innovation cycles, and better customisation for Indian households.

Achievements That Define Excellence

Goodscity's growth is marked by several key milestones:

ISI Certification (November 2025): Almost all products are certified under India's highest safety and quality standards

Almost all products are certified under India's highest safety and quality standards In-House Manufacturing (2025): Enhanced quality control and operational efficiency

Enhanced quality control and operational efficiency Amazon Premium Seller Status: Maintained for three consecutive years

Maintained for three consecutive years Strong Customer Base: Nearly 2 lakh satisfied customers across India

Nearly 2 lakh satisfied customers across India Celebrity Endorsement: Tisca Chopra as brand ambassador, reinforcing premium appeal and trust

Celebrity Association: Why Tisca Chopra?

Tisca Chopra represents elegance, intelligence, and authenticity—values that align seamlessly with Goodscity's philosophy. Her association strengthens the brand's message of smart living, refined choices, and dependable quality, helping create emotional trust with Indian families.

Customer-Centric Philosophy: Beyond Just Products

Goodscity stands apart with its 365-day hassle-free after-sales support, firmly believing that customer relationships truly begin after purchase.

The brand offers:

Dedicated customer support available all year round

Easy access to spare parts for all products

Prompt issue resolution via phone and email

This service-first approach has helped Goodscity build long-term loyalty and repeat customers across India.

Motivation and Long-Term Vision

Goodscity's mission is to make everyday life smoother through intelligent, reliable home solutions. With continued focus on innovation, in-house manufacturing, and customer satisfaction, the brand aims to become one of India's leading premium home and kitchen appliance brands, with a strong national presence and future global expansion.

Product Availability

Products and services available across India

Detailed product information available through Goodscity's Amazon Store

Contact & Online Presence

Please find the link to our products with many new launches we are selling on Amazon

And attached the Catalogue with Bulk/Gifting Price

Do contact for any orders

https://www.amazon.in/stores/page/06EF2554-7E8A-4AE5-A7CA-E60DD2EC52E9

Website: https://goodscity.in/

https://goodscity.in/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goodscityindia

Customer Support (Available 365 Days)

Email: help@goodscity.in

help@goodscity.in Phone: 8908901290 | 8484957290

