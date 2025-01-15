Google Cloud India and Campus Fund launch FutureX

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 15: Breaking new ground in frontier technologies with student innovators - Google Cloud India and Campus Fund are excited to announce the launch of FutureX, a national platform designed to identify ground-breaking innovation and nurture India's most promising student-led startups in frontier technologies. The aim is to bridge the gap between academic research and commercial viability, leveraging the combined expertise and resources of Google Cloud and Campus Fund.

Inspiring Success Stories

This platform builds on Campus Fund's track record of identifying pioneering student ventures in FrontierTech, including Digantara (Google Maps for Space), Sarla Aviation (eVTOLs / Flying Taxis), EtherealX (Reusable Rockets), D-Nome (Genomics Solution), Raccoon (Large Action Models) amongst others. These success stories exemplify the potential of university-born innovations, building from India for the World.

Key Highlights

* Application opens - 15th January 2025

* Regional Rounds in 5 different zones - March to April 2025

* Demo Day where the Top 10 shortlisted start-ups present to the FutureX Panel of Industry Leaders at Google's Bengaluru office - 30th May 2025

* Investment opportunity of up to $1Mn from Campus Fund

Focus Areas

The platform welcomes innovations across frontier technologies including, but not limited to:

* Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

* Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data & Generative AI

* Robotics

* Quantum Computing

* Semiconductors

* CleanTech

* Biotechnology and Life Sciences

* FutureX - Panel of Industry Leaders

The Panel comprises of:

* Akarsh Hebbar (Global MD, Vedanta Semiconductors & Display)

* Aprameya Radhakrishna (Co-Founder & CEO, Koo)

* Arun Chittilappilly (Co-Founder & MD, Wonderla Holidays)

* Bharat Shah (Co-Founder, HDFC Bank)

* Bikram Singh Bedi (Vice President & Country MD, Google Cloud India)

* Mekin Maheshwari (Founder, Udhyam)

* Mohit Saxena (Co-Founder & Group CTO, InMobi)

* Raghunandan G (Founder, Zolve)

* Shruti Shibulal (CEO, Tamara Leisure)

* Yatin Shah (Co-Founder, 360 ONE)

Benefits for Participants

* Eligible startups receive Google Cloud credits via the Google for Startups Cloud Program

* Access to Industry Partners, Specialized Workshops and Master Classes:

* Generative AI Masterclass

* Capital raising strategies for DeepTech startups

* Pre & Post-Fundraise - MVP development and Scaling from 0-1 and 1-10

Eligibility

The platform is open to current students, recent graduates and dropouts (<3 years since graduation, i.e. 2022) building innovative solutions in frontier technologies.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of India's next wave of technological innovation and propel India to Viksit Bharat by 2047. Join us in shaping the future and get access to significant resources to accelerate your startup journey.

Welcome to the future.

Apply Here!

