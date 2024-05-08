Google introduces Google Wallet in India for non-payment services

New Delhi [India], May 8, : Google has unveiled Google Wallet in India, a standalone app designed for Android devices, offering users a convenient platform to store and access digital documents such as boarding passes, loyalty cards, and movie tickets. Unlike Google Pay, Google Wallet is not focused on payments but aims to streamline daily tasks by digitising essential documents.

Announced on Wednesday, Google Wallet is now available for download on the Google Play Store for Android devices, with potential availability for Play Store users at a later stage. This new offering from Google is set to enhance the user experience by providing a centralised location for managing various digital documents.

"The arrival of Google Wallet in India marks an important milestone in Android's India journey, bringing innovative and convenient experiences to simplify peoples' daily lives. We are delighted to partner with many of India's top brands to offer a comprehensive solution that helps you securely access and manage your everyday essentials. From boarding passes to loyalty cards, and event tickets to public transport passes - they're there when you need them" said Ram Papatla, GM & India Engineering Lead, Android at Google.

Google has also emphasized that there are no immediate plans to integrate Google Wallet with Google Pay, ensuring that both platforms will continue to operate independently.

The introduction of Google Wallet in India is part of Google's ongoing efforts to innovate and simplify daily routines through technology.

Google has partnered with over 20 brands to kickstart its services in India, including PVR & INOX, Air India, Indigo, Flipkart, Pine Labs, Kochi Metro, and Abhibus. These partnerships aim to provide users with a comprehensive solution for securely accessing and managing their everyday essentials.

With Google Wallet, users can expect a seamless and efficient way to organise and access their digital documents, making everyday tasks more convenient and hassle-free.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor