Google launches Advanced AI Search in India through Labs

New Delhi [India], June 24 : Google added an AI mode feature to India on Tuesday as an experiment in Labs in English. This feature will provide more advanced reasoning and multimodality, as well as the ability to go deeper through follow-up questions and helpful links to the web.

"Using a custom version of Gemini 2.5 lets you ask longer, more complex or nuanced questions that would have previously required multiple searches," Google said.

Early tester of this AI mode lets you ask much longer queries, two to three times the length of traditional searches. This would be helpful for exploratory questions and for more complicated tasks like comparing products, planning a trip, or understanding complex how-tos.

This AI mode feature is multimodal, which means that one can speak their question or even snap a photo to raise a query.

Google believes this launch is part of its long-term vision to make finding and accessing information even more effortless in Search. It further adds that this would help people to turn to Google Search to tackle increasingly complex and nuanced questions.

"AI Overviews, now used by over 1.5 billion users monthly, is a testament to this evolution. In our biggest markets like the U.S. and India, it's already driving a more than 10% increase in usage for the types of queries where they appear," Google said.

"This implies that once people use AI Overviews, they're coming to do more of these types of queries, and what's particularly exciting is how this growth increases over time," Google added.

To access the feature, one must sign up for Labs and try out the AI Mode in Google Search.

"We aim to show an AI-powered response as much as possible, but in cases where we don't have high confidence, you will see a set of web search results," Google added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor