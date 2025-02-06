Google makes updated Gemini 2.0 AI available to all

New Delhi, Feb 6 As the race to build new and better artificial intelligence (AI) models heats up, Google has announced to make the updated Gemini 2.0 AI generally available to all.

Developers can now build production applications with Gemini 2.0 Flash. The company is also releasing an experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Pro, its best model yet for coding performance and complex prompts.

It is available in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI, and in the Gemini app for Gemini Advanced users.

“We’re releasing a new model, Gemini 2.0 Flash-Lite, our most cost-efficient model yet, in public preview in Google AI Studio and Vertex AI. Finally, 2.0 Flash Thinking Experimental will be available to Gemini app users in the model dropdown on desktop and mobile,” informed Koray Kavukcuoglu, CTO, Google DeepMind, on behalf of the Gemini team.

Google said that as the Gemini model family becomes more capable, it will continue to invest in robust measures that enable safe and secure use.

“We’re also leveraging automated red teaming to assess safety and security risks, including those posed by risks from indirect prompt injection, a type of cybersecurity attack which involves attackers hiding malicious instructions in data that is likely to be retrieved by an AI system,” said the company,

In December, the company kicked off the agentic era by releasing an experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Flash.

All of these models will feature multimodal input with text output on release, with more modalities ready for general availability in the coming months.

The experimental version of Gemini 2.0 Pro has the strongest coding performance and ability to handle complex prompts, with better understanding and reasoning of world knowledge.

“It comes with our largest context window at 2 million tokens, which enables it to comprehensively analyze and understand vast amounts of information, as well as the ability to call tools like Google Search and code execution,” said the company.

