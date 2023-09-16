Gopal Dash Baghel: A Visionary Leader in Finance, Administration, and Sports Management, Honored at Times Applaud Inspiring Leaders Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16: Accomplished Indian entrepreneur and sports Enthusiast Gopal Dash Baghel, Director of the Council of College Sports Premier League in India, was chosen for the 2023 Times Applauds’ Inspiring Leader Award for his notable work as a visionary in the field of sports management in India.

The Prestigious Inspiring Leader 2023 Award ceremony was an event that was organised to recognise & honour individuals impacting society in a vast and very positive way. Mr Gopal Dash Baghel’s name was announced at the glittering event held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Mumbai on 2 September, amidst much fanfare.

Mr Baghel was among the 50-plus meritorious individuals belonging to different segments, honoured with the Inspiring Leader Award by eminent Chief Guest Mr Harbhajan Singh, former cricketer and Rajya Sabha MP. The award was collected on his behalf by Ms. Shilpa Disuza.

Over a telephonic interview, Mr Gopal Dash Baghel said, and we quote, “I am filled with immense pride & excitement as we embark on this incredible journey to broaden. I want to share with you what my vision is, a vision of a future where sportspeople from diverse backgrounds can come together, showcase their talents, work in teams, and foster pathways to pursue their dreams. I firmly believe in the power of sports to transform lives and shape the character of individuals.”

Gopal Dash Baghel has a formidable background in finance and accountancy. He completed his bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Agra in 2004. He also tried pursuing multiple professional courses, such as chartered accountancy, M. Com, LLB, and company secretaryship, but financial challenges led him to drop them in between. However, his unwavering dedication and passion to acquire knowledge motivated him to take up jobs in the industries, as mentioned earlier. This way, his quest for gaining expertise in the financial field was satisfied. In his illustrious career spanning over two decades, Gopal Dash has honed his skills in accounting, auditing, and consultancy. He has made significant contributions to the organisations he has been associated with. It was his leadership abilities and strategic insight that always resulted in him taking up roles of increasing responsibility.

Known as a top Sports Management company, the Council of College Sports Premier League (CSPL) was established by Gopal Dash Baghel in 2021. It was Mr Baghel’s passion for sports and education initiatives that led to the creation of this sports organisation that aimed to provide an all-inclusive platform for aspiring students to become top sportsmen. Approved by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and founded by Gopal, CSPL aspires to establish a nationwide tournament of the calibre of the ICC and Olympic Games.

As the Founder and Director of the Council of College Sports Premier League in India, Gopal Dash Baghel has emerged as a dynamic entrepreneur who has set a benchmark for excellence in India through his incredible entrepreneurship qualities executed in multiple domains, including finance and administration.

Through CSPL, his ultimate objective is to contribute at least one player from each state annually to participate in international matches or leagues. With an aim to work for the upliftment of sports and promote hidden talent, Gopal Dash Baghel has carved a significant path in the world of sports and education initiatives, solidifying his position as a prominent figure in India’s sporting landscape. www.cspl.asia

