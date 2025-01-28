Gopalan Mall Super Singer Season 5 Finale Concludes With A Heartfelt Tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28: The grand finale of Gopalan Super Singer Season 5, a celebrated musical competition presented by Gopalan Enterprises, renowned for discovering and nurturing fresh talent from across the country, was an emotional and star-studded affair that paid a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary actor and singer, Dr.Puneeth Rajkumar. This season was dedicated to celebrating his immense contribution to Kannada cinema and music, and the finale was a fitting tribute to his lasting legacy.

In a heartfelt moment, the family of Puneeth Rajkumar, including his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, graced the event for the official release of the Puneeth Rajkumar Anthem. Produced by Dr. C. Prabhakar & Composed by renowned music director and singer, Sunil Koshy under the Jhankar music label, the anthem titled "NeeneNeeneRajakumara" beautifully encapsulated Puneeth's deep connection with his fans and his impact on the world of music. The song reflected his positivity, humility, and inspiring nature, while also celebrating how he motivated an entire generation to live with goodness and integrity. The anthem featured finalists from both the junior and senior categories of the competition and was recorded and filmed at PRK Studios, adding an extra layer of significance to the tribute.

Dr. C. Prabhakar says, "We at Gopalan Group are immensely honoured to collaborate with PRK Studios & Ashwini ji to dedicate this Anthem celebrating Dr Puneeth Rajkumar legacy"

A distinctive feature of Super Singer Season 5 has been its emphasis on encouraging participants to learn and perform Kannada songs. As part of this tribute to the beloved Power Star, the anthem also included contributions from non-Kannada singers, making it a truly inclusive and heartfelt homage.

Commenting on his creation, Sunil Koshy - music director and singer said,"I wanted the song to be filled with positivity and truly reflect the love we all have for Puneeth Sir. Composing and directing this anthem has been an emotional journey for me, especially bringing together the finalists - some of the most talented singers from both the junior and senior categories. It's been an honour to create something that celebrates his legacy."

The evening also showcased the finalists performing some of Puneeth Rajkumar's most beloved songs, alongside their prepared performances in Kannada and Hindi. Making the occasion even more special, they then joined forces to perform a medley of his greatest hits, alongside Sunil Koshy.

"With its rich legacy of showcasing diverse musical genres and nurturing young talent, Gopalan Super Singer has truly become a transformative platform for both contestants and music enthusiasts. The show's dynamic format and exceptional production have made it one of the most anticipated events in the music entertainment space. As the finalists united to pay tribute and showcase their talent, the finale proved to be a deeply emotional and unforgettable evening for the audience.", added R.Vikram Singh - Head of Marketing, Gopalan Enterprises.

