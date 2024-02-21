GoPreg: A Revolutionary Pregnancy And Garbhsanskar App Launched Today!

Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], February 21: Get ready, moms-to-be! A revolutionary pregnancy and garbhsanskar app called “GoPreg” launched today, promising to empower women with personalized guidance and support throughout their pregnancy journey.

About GoPreg

GoPreg is a pregnancy and garbhsanskar app that offers comprehensive guidance, innovative tools, and a supportive community. It is deeply rooted in the essence of Garbhsanskar and family values and aims to empower every expectant parent on their journey from conception to parenthood. GoPreg provides resources on holistic health practices such as yoga sessions, meditation, nutrition, wellness, and lifestyle for expecting mothers and new parents. It also offers a wealth of content on Garbhsanskar, and promotes holistic development during pregnancy, including practices related to positive thinking, music, reading, and yoga. Additionally, it guides newborn care, breastfeeding, baby development milestones, and parenting tips. GoPreg has a 97% test accuracy, has served over 65 cities, and has earned the trust of over 4000 new couples and 10,000+ families. Its founders are Dr. Vaidehi Deodhar, Dr. Sanjeevan Deodhar, and Mr. Rohit Verma, who bring diverse skills and expertise to the company.

Features of GoPreg

GoPreg is an all-encompassing guide that offers expert guidance and support for expecting mothers and new parents throughout their journey. GoPreg goes beyond traditional pregnancy apps by offering a unique combination of features, including:

1. Pregnancy Monitoring: The app provides tools to track and monitor the progress of pregnancy, including due date calculation, fetal development updates, and weight gain tracking.

2. Garbhsanskar Content: GoPreg offers a wealth of content on Garbhsanskar, promoting holistic development during pregnancy, including practices related to positive thinking, music, reading, and yoga.

3. Parenting Resources: The app guides newborn care, breastfeeding, baby development milestones, and parenting tips.

4. Holistic Health: GoPreg offers resources on holistic health practices such as yoga sessions, meditation, nutrition, wellness, and lifestyle for expecting mothers and new parents.

5. Aachar (Activities): The app provides information and resources on daily activities and yoga practices for physical and mental well-being.

6. Vichar (Mindset): GoPreg offers content and guidance on fostering a positive and healthy mindset during pregnancy and parenthood.

7. Ahaar (Diet): The app provides nutrition advice diet plans for expecting mothers and dietary guidelines for newborns.

8. Vihar (Lifestyle): GoPreg gives tips and recommendations for adopting a holistic and balanced lifestyle during pregnancy and parenthood.

“We are excited to bring GoPreg to the market and empower women to take charge of their pregnancies,” says [Dr. Vaidehi Deodhar, Dr. Sanjeevan Deodhar, Mr. Rohit Verma], founder and CEO of GoPreg. “Our app is designed to be a reliable source of information, a supportive community, and a personalized companion, all in one”

Key benefits of GoPreg:

Reliable Information

Users can trust the app’s content, which is sourced from experts in pregnancy, parenting, holistic health, astrology, activities, mindset, diet, and lifestyle.

Multilingual Support

GoPreg is designed to cater to a diverse audience by offering multilingual support, allowing users to access content and guidance in their preferred language, and promoting inclusivity and accessibility

Visual and Interactive Content

GoPreg provides users with tools to track and document their pregnancy or parenting journey, allowing them to save and revisit important milestones, experiences, and personal insights, creating a meaningful digital record

Continuous Updates

GoPreg regularly updates its content, features, and resources to stay aligned with the latest developments in the fields of pregnancy, parenting, holistic health, and astrology.

GoPreg is now available for download on the Google Play Store for Android users and the App Store for iOS users. You can visit www.gopreg.com to learn more about our app and read user testimonials.



Meet the Founders

Dr. Vaidehi Deodhar: As the founder of Knowveda Lifetech, Dr. Vaidehi Deodhar leads with passion and dedication. She serves as a director at Vatsal Ayurvedic Products and clinics and is actively involved in prestigious Ayurvedic organizations. She is also an accomplished author with five authored books, contributing her expertise to the field of pregnancy, holistic health, and Ayurveda.

Dr. Sanjeevan Deodhar: Dr. Sanjeevan Deodhar, the Director & Co-founder of Knowveda Lifetech, brings a wealth of expertise to GoPreg. Alongside his role as a director at Vatsal Ayurvedic Products and Clinics, he is actively engaged in academia and research. Dr. Sanjeevan Deodhar has co-authored four books and holds a leadership position at ISKCON Nashik, showcasing his commitment to education, holistic health, and community service.

Mr. Rohit Verma: With a background in business development, software consulting, and digital marketing, he brings invaluable expertise to the team. Rohit Verma is also the Director at WOWIT Technologies and the Founder & CEO of Byloapp, demonstrating his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to innovation in technology and healthcare.



For media inquiries, please Contact Us

Website: http://www.gopreg.com

Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gopregapp/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gopregapp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gopregapp/

Threads: https://www.threads.net/@gopregapp

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/Gopreg/

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmDfhUPcGWqL0TOv2kbJ88w

Download GoPreg:

[App Store]

[Google Play Store]

Aachar (Activities), Vichar (Mindset), Ahaar (Diet), and Vihar (Lifestyle)

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor