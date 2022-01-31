GoSports Foundation announces Deepthi Bopaiah as CEO and Unmish Parthasarathi as Board Member

National Sports Award-winning non-profit GoSports Foundation announced that Deepthi Bopaiah has been promoted to CEO and that Unmish Parthasarathi has joined its Board. Bopaiah and Parthasarathi will join Trustees Thomas Ollapally, Nandan Kamath and Abishek Laxminarayan on the organisation's Governing Board.

Bopaiah began at GoSports Foundation as Marketing & Communications Director and was promoted to Executive Director in 2016. She has an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of Management and previously worked at HSBC Bank, rising to be one of their youngest Vice Presidents in the Wealth Management retail division. A former state tennis player & university basketball player, Deepthi was awarded the Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence in 2020, at the University of Oxford in England.

Parthasarathi was IMG's first India hire in 1994 and worked in London during a decade with the firm. A graduate of St. Stephen's, Cambridge and London Business School, Unmish's corporate career included innings as Head of Strategy at ESPN STAR Sports and Global Head of Digital Sales at the International Cricket Council. In 2015, he founded Picture Board Partners (Singapore), a growth practice dedicated to Gaming, Education, Media, and Sport.

"We are delighted to have Deepthi in her new role and to welcome Unmish to our Governing Board. Deepthi's leadership and commitment over the years have been exemplary. The clarity and depth of Unmish's advice and guidance have played a key role in our growth and impact. We are fortunate to have their leadership as we focus on deepening our impact," said Managing Trustee Nandan Kamath, adding, "Together, we are renewing our commitment to systematically strengthen athlete pathways and enhance athlete welfare. Nothing brings us more joy than enabling diverse and deserving talent to meet opportunities and watch them shine on the sporting stage."

On her new role as CEO, Bopaiah said, "Since joining GoSports Foundation in 2012, I have had the privilege of working in multiple roles and actively contributing to the Foundation's philosophy of 'Enabling Sporting Excellence'. Starting my 10th year in sports administration, I reflect fondly on the journey that has had its fair share of successes, challenges, and growth, but also created role models which is essential. I look forward to shaping and realising the vision of the Foundation, and working closely with the esteemed members of the Governing Board."

On joining the Governing Board, Parthasarathi said, "My association with GoSports, as a Strategic Advisor, dates back to the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio. It has been inspiring to see the rapid strides made by the Foundation in its bid to create sporting champions, professionalise the ecosystem, and be a benchmark for the sector. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working with Nandan and Deepthi, and look forward to partnering with Mr Ollapally and Abishek to ensure the Foundation's relevance through this decade."

The GoSports Foundation was founded in 2008, with the vision to create pathways for Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls in India. Over a decade's commitment bore fruit at Tokyo 2020, where 33 supported athletes participated and seven from the Foundation's Para Champions Programme won eight medals, including four of the five golds won by Team India. Indian sporting legends Rahul Dravid and Pullela Gopichand guide the Foundation as Board Advisors, while John Gloster heads the sports science programme and identifies the best experts across the world to work with the athletes.

The GoSports Foundation is a non-profit organisation headquartered in Bangalore that supports athlete journeys across Olympic and Paralympic disciplines through scholarship, education and welfare programmes. It is a recipient of the prestigious national sports award, the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puraskar, for its work at identifying and nurturing sports talent. It partners with corporates, family offices, and individual donors to design and deliver Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes in Sport, and collaborates with central and state governments to implement structured athlete development initiatives and programmes.

Website:

This story is provided by PR Newswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor