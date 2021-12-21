GoTezU, an integrated trainer aggregator platform launched to connect trainers across the globe

Voir Project Management Private Limited and Splend Detroit IT Solutions Private Limited have jointly launched GoTezU, the world's largest trainers aggregator platform with a strength of 10000+ trainers across the globe.

More often than not, finding the correct teachers and/or trainers becomes an arduous task owing to how cluttered the community is. There is also a lack of an integrated platform where one can find teachers/trainers through proper segregation of services being provided online, offline or both. GoTezU was founded this year on November 1, 2021 by Akarshan Srivastava, VatsalyAjit Srivastava and Siraj Dudekula with an aim to fill this gap.

Voir Project Management Pvt. Ltd. was inaugurated in 2016 and since then, it has made its name as one of the leading premier training companies in India. It provides training and development services to multinational corporations and Government bodies with a nationwide network. Voir Project Management offers unique value propositions across Corporate Capability Building, Skill Development & Employability and Education.

Splend Detroit IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is equipped in Product Development Space and has got an inspiring talent pool of technology professionals ranging from Domain & Technology Consultants, Web Designers, Front-End & Backend Developers, among others, who have a zeal to produce outstanding applications for the web marketplace.

This joint venture between Voir Project Management Pvt. Ltd and Splend Detroit IT Solutions Pvt. Ltd complements each other's counterpart and aims to work towards the mission of building the world's largest training aggregator platform.

GoTezU has an in-built feature wherein trainers and teachers can add their profiles and qualifications. They can also add the mode of service they offer; whether it is online, offline or both. The learners will have an option to choose from more than 10,000 trainers along with an option to customize their budget.

Teachers on GoTezU extensively train learners in Cyber Security Training, PoSH Training and Technical Training. Apart from these, GoTezU also expands its coaching services in Digital Marketing.

Assuming the role of a Sales Training Company, GoTezU assures availability of trainers who coach mentees the importance of soft skills such as employee engagement, team building, communication skills, leadership skills, work ethic etc. The platform ensures provision of every aspect and training that is required for brands and individuals to make themselves competent, productive and successful

Founder Vatsaly Ajit Srivastava said, "GoTezU has expansion plans to cater to the learner community with its physical nodal centers as well as online platforms. However, our immediate focus is to empanel trainers in multiple categories like Technology, Business, Legal, Accounting, etc."

Speaking about added employment opportunities, FounderAkarshan Srivastava said, "We will encourage the working professionals to contribute as freelancers for the portal. This will not only give them additional income but highly motivate them to contribute to the learning ecosystem."

"GoTezU resonates with the motto - Your Better Version and ensures liberty in learning & training opportunity for every member in the global training ecosystem", commented Founder Siraj Dudekula

GoTezU currently operates from Delhi NCR and Hyderabad. They ensure excellent customer support with the principle of keeping customer satisfaction at the core of business.

