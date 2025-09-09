Governing board of NSE appoints Srinivas Injeti as chairperson

New Delhi, [India] September 9 : Srinivas Injeti, Public Interest Director, has been appointed as the Chairperson on the Governing Board of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) effective from Tuesday, with the approval of SEBI, as per a press release.

The release highlighted that Srinivas Injeti, a retired IAS officer (1983 batch), brings over four decades of leadership experience in corporate regulation, financial services, governance, and public policy.

He has served as Union Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (2017 to 2020), leading reforms in insolvency law, competition law, and company law (including the establishment of the NFRA and the Independent Directors' databank, strengthening corporate governance, as well as the CSR regulatory framework).

As the founding Chairperson of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) from 2020 to 2023, Injeti established India's first international financial regulator and promoted initiatives in global banking, FinTech, sustainable finance, the funds ecosystem, the SGX-NSE IFSC Connect, bullion exchange, aircraft leasing, GCCs, and related services.

"Earlier, as Union Sports Secretary and Director General of the Sports Authority of India, he conceptualised the Khelo India programme and overhauled India's sports governance framework. He has also led the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority and undertaken international assignments with the UN in Kosovo and Afghanistan. Mr. Injeti has served on the Boards of SEBI, LIC, and State public sector undertakings. He was a member of the Financial Stability and Development Council of India from 2017 to 2023," the release said.

He holds a BA (Hons.) in Economics from Shri Ram College of Commerce, Delhi University, and an MBA from Strathclyde Graduate Business School, UK. His career reflects a unique blend of policy leadership, regulatory innovation, and international engagement, playing a pivotal role in institutional reform, governance enhancement, and systemic policy innovation. He brings proven expertise in leading complex organisations, shaping regulatory frameworks, and fostering global linkages.

