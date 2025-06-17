Government calls high-level meeting to review financial inclusion progress

New Delhi [India], June 17 : The Department of Financial Services under the Ministry of Finance has convened a crucial meeting with top banking executives to review the progress of the government's flagship financial inclusion schemes, sources said.

The meeting, scheduled for June 30, will be chaired by the Secretary of Financial Services. Chairman of State Bank of India, along with Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of all Public Sector Banks, will attend the meeting in person.

The agenda focuses on evaluating the implementation and effectiveness of various government initiatives aimed at expanding financial services access across the country.

According to the sources, the other related financial inclusion matters may also be discussed during the meeting.

This review comes at a critical time when the government is intensifying efforts to bring banking services to underserved populations across India.

Financial inclusion remains a key government priority, striving to provide banking, credit, and insurance services to the unbanked and underserved.

Through initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and others, the government is working to empower individuals, secure financial futures, and promote entrepreneurship.

The motto "From Jan Dhan to Jan Suraksha" encapsulates the vision of financial security and inclusive growth for all. The meeting represents a significant gathering of the country's banking leadership, bringing together heads of major public sector banks to assess current performance and strategise future improvements in financial inclusion delivery.

The Department of Financial Services continues to monitor the progress of these initiatives closely, with regular reviews aimed at ensuring that the benefits of banking services reach every corner of the nation.

The sources said that the bank executives are expected to present detailed reports on their respective institutions' contributions to financial inclusion objectives and discuss challenges faced in implementation.

