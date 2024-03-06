Government expands healthcare infrastructure: ESIC announces new sub-regional office and ESI hospitals

New Delhi [India], March 6 : In a bid to enhance access to medical care and cash benefits for insured workers and their families, the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has made decisions during its 231st Meeting of the Standing Committee.

Chaired by Sumita Dawra, Secretary of Labour and Employment, the meeting held on March 5 in New Delhi, saw the approval of plans to establish a Sub-Regional Office at Alwar, Rajasthan, and the construction of seven new ESI Hospitals across various states.

A pivotal decision taken during the meeting was the establishment of a Sub-Regional Office at Alwar, Rajasthan. This move aims to extend services to approximately 12 lakh insured workers and beneficiaries of the ESI Scheme residing in districts such as Alwar, Khairthal-Tijara, Kothputilli-Behror, Bharatpur, and Deeg.

By setting up a new office in Alwar, ESIC seeks to streamline operations and provide seamless access to medical care and cash benefits to eligible individuals in the region.

In a concerted effort to bolster medical care infrastructure, ESIC approved estimates for the construction of seven new ESI Hospitals across multiple states.

These hospitals, slated to be built in Harohalli, Narsapura, Bommasandra (Karnataka), Meerut, Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh), and Duburi (Odisha), will collectively add 800 beds to ESIC's existing medical facilities.

The total estimated cost for these projects stands at Rs 1128.21 crore, signaling a significant investment towards expanding healthcare accessibility across the country.

These decisions align with the overarching vision for Viksit Bharat, aiming to augment medical and cash benefit delivery infrastructure across the nation.

Over the past decade, there has been remarkable growth in the number of districts and insured workers covered under the ESI Scheme, with figures reaching 666 districts and 3.43 crore insured workers respectively.

The expansion of healthcare infrastructure through initiatives such as establishing new offices and hospitals underscores the government's commitment to ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all.

The meeting saw the participation of Dr Rajendra Kumar, Director General of ESIC, along with representatives from employers, employees, and senior officers from the Ministry of Labour and Employment and ESIC.

