Government extends subsidy on two- and three-wheeler EVs until September 30

New Delhi [India], July 27 : The central government has extended the 'Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024' by two months, i.e., until September 30, said the Ministry of Heavy Industries.

A statement by the ministry on Friday also added that the total outlay of the scheme has been enhanced to Rs 778 crore.

The Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme 2024 (EMPS 2024) was launched by the Ministry on March 13, 2024, through a gazette notification. The scheme aims to boost the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the country. It was originally set to run from April 1st to July 31st, 2024, with a total outlay of Rs 500 crores, but has now been revised.

Under the scheme, buyers can get a subsidy benefit of up to Rs 10,000 for two-wheeler EVs, up to Rs 25,000 for a small three-wheeler EV, and up to Rs 50,000 for large three-wheeler EVs.

The ministry also added that the scheme now targets supporting 560,789 electric vehicles (EVs), comprising 500,080 electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws) and 60,709 electric three-wheelers (e-3Ws). This includes 13,590 rickshaws and e-carts, as well as 47,119 e-3Ws in the L5 category. To promote advanced technologies, incentives will be available only for EVs equipped with advanced batteries. The scheme is fund-limited, and the EVs are also restricted to targeted numbers for each category.

The ministry said that with greater emphasis on providing affordable and environmentally friendly public transportation options for the masses, the scheme will be applicable mainly to those e-2Ws and e-3Ws registered for commercial purposes. Further, in addition to commercial use, privately or corporately owned registered e-2Ws will also be eligible under the scheme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor