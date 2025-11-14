Government notifies DPDP rules to empower citizens, protect privacy

New Delhi [India] November 14 : The Centre has notified the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Rules, 2025, marking the full operationalisation of the DPDP Act, 2023.

Ministry of Electronics and IT stated in a release that the Act and Rules create a simple, citizen-focused and innovation-friendly framework for the responsible use of digital personal data.

Enacted by Parliament on August 11, 2023, the DPDP Act establishes a comprehensive framework for protecting digital personal data, setting out the obligations of entities handling such data (Data Fiduciaries) and the rights and duties of individuals (Data Principals).

It follows the SARAL design Simple, Accessible, Rational and Actionableusing plain language and illustrations to support ease of understanding and compliance.

The Act is guided by seven core principles, including consent and transparency, purpose limitation, data minimisation, accuracy, storage limitation, security safeguards, and accountability.

The release stated that MeitY released the draft DPDP Rules for public comments and held consultations in Delhi, Mumbai, Guwahati, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai to ensure wide stakeholder participation.

Inputs from startups, MSMEs, industry bodies, civil society and government departments have shaped the final, notified Rules.

The DPDP Rules provide an 18-month phased compliance timeline, allowing organisations time for a smooth transition. They also require Data Fiduciaries to issue standalone, clear and simple consent notices that transparently explain the specific purpose for which personal data is being collected and used. Consent Managersentities that help individuals manage their permissionsmust be Indian companies.

In the event of a personal data breach, Data Fiduciaries must promptly inform affected individuals in plain language, explaining the nature and possible consequences of the breach, the steps taken to address it and contact details for assistance.

To ensure stronger protection, Data Fiduciaries must obtain verifiable consent before processing the personal data of children, with limited exemptions for essential purposes such as healthcare, education and real-time safety. For individuals with disabilities who are unable to make legal decisions even with support, consent must be obtained from a lawful guardian, as verified under applicable laws.

Data Fiduciaries must display clear contact informationsuch as that of a designated officer or Data Protection Officerto help individuals raise queries about personal data processing.

Significant Data Fiduciaries have enhanced obligations, including independent audits, impact assessments and stronger due diligence for deployed technologies. They must also comply with government-specified restrictions on certain categories of data, including localisation where required.

The release said the DPDP framework reinforces the rights of individuals to access, correct, update or erase their personal data and to nominate another person to exercise these rights on their behalf. Data Fiduciaries must respond to all such requests within a maximum of 90 days.

The Data Protection Board will operate as a fully digital institution, allowing citizens to file and track complaints online through a dedicated platform and mobile app, thereby promoting transparency, efficiency, and ease of living. Appeals against its decisions will lie with the Appellate Tribunal, TDSAT.

The Rules seek to strike a careful balance between protecting citizens' privacy and promoting innovation and growth.

The release stated that India's data governance model encourages economic development while safeguarding citizen welfare, and provides a facilitative compliance regime for startups and smaller enterprises, allowing innovation to continue thriving alongside strong data protection standards.

With simplified rules, adequate transition time and a technology-neutral approach, the DPDP Act and Rules aim to strengthen privacy, enhance trust and support responsible innovation. Together, they help position India's digital economy as secure, resilient and globally competitive.

The DPDP Act, DPDP Rules and the SARAL summary of stakeholder feedback are available on the Ministry's website.

