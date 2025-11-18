Government of Andhra Pradesh and Kings Infra to establish RS. 500-acre Integrated Aquaculture Technology Park

VMPL

New Delhi / Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 18: Kings Infra Ventures Limited has signed a landmark letter of intent with Government of Andhra Pradesh to develop the ₹500 crore, 500-acre Kings Maritime Aquaculture Technology Park near Srikakulam, close to Visakhapatnam. The project positions Andhra Pradesh as a global hub for smart, technology-driven and sustainable aquaculture. As part of the agreement, the Government has nominated the District Collector of Srikakulam to identify suitable land parcels and expedite all statutory approvals, enabling immediate commencement of Phase I operations once the land is finalized.

The Technology Park will be developed through a ₹500 crore direct investment by Kings Infra, participating investors and institutions for core infrastructure, processing, and R&D facilities, with an additional ₹2,000 crore expected to flow indirectly through ancillary industries, tank-based systems, MSME participation, and renewable energy clusters. Designed as a first-of-its-kind aquaculture innovation hub, it will house hatcheries, indoor farming systems, multi-species culture units, processing lines, a marine bio-actives division, and an AI-driven digital operations centre. Project to generate 1,500 direct and 10,000 indirect jobs in Andhra Pradesh

Mr. Sreeram Inagalla, COO - International Business, Kings Infra Ventures Ltd, said, "We are delighted to establish this landmark project in Srikakulam- a region with exceptional coastal potential, skilled communities, and direct access to global logistics corridors. The Government's proactive support and readiness to fast-track land allocation and approvals make this the ideal location for India's next-generation aquaculture hub. Our focus is to build a fully integrated ecosystem here - combining R&D, multi-species farming, digital farm management, processing, training, and bioeconomy verticals. This Technology Park will not only transform the aquaculture landscape of Andhra Pradesh but also generate large-scale employment, entrepreneurship, and export opportunities for the region."

A major highlight of the Park is the Aquaculture Skill & Innovation Centre, which will train and certify 5,000 aqua professionals over five years. Trainees will receive hands-on exposure to indoor RAS systems, IoT-enabled tanks, automated feeding systems, biosecurity protocols, and AI-powered farm management. The Centre will also support incubation, mentorship, and market access for MSMEs, strengthening entrepreneurship across Andhra Pradesh's coastal regions. Collaborations with CMFRI, CIFE, FSI, RGCA, Universities, and global institutions are being explored to augment research and capacity-building.

The entire ecosystem will be digitally integrated using BlueTechOS, Kings Infra's proprietary AI operating system to be built and operated from Vizag. The platform will offer real-time water quality analytics, predictive disease alerts, automated feeding, machine-learning dashboards, and end-to-end digital farm managementmaking this India's first fully AI-driven aquaculture park.

Mr. Shaji Baby John, Chairman & Managing Director, Kings Infra Ventures Ltd., said, "This project is envisioned as a global model for smart and sustainable aquaculture. We invite international technology leaders, research institutions, and investors to join us in this path-breaking initiative. By integrating AI, biotechnology, automation, and renewable energy into a unified ecosystem, we aim to create the world's most advanced aquaculture platform - built in India, for the world. With the strong support of the Government of Andhra Pradesh, this Technology Park will unlock new frontiers for the Blue Economy, generate significant economic and employment opportunities, and set global benchmarks for responsible food production."

The Park will support multi-species culture including shrimp (L. vannamei and black tiger), seabass, grouper, tilapia, mud crab and select freshwater and marine species, enabling year-round production and diversified export markets. A dedicated Marine Nutraceutical & Bio-actives Unit will convert biomass into high-value ingredients such as astaxanthin, Omega-3 oils, marine collagen and seaweed-based bioactives, strengthening the project's circular economy model.

Honourable Minister for MSME, Shri Kondapalli Srinivas, shared the following remarks - "Andhra Pradesh is India's largest aquaculture-producing hub. Under the leadership and vision of our Honourable Chief Minister, the Kings Maritime Aquaculture Technology Park stands as India's first-of-its-kind initiative. We are committed to extending the highest level of support to this project and will ensure seamless single-window clearancefrom land identification to all required approvals.

The Chief Minister's Vision 2030One Entrepreneur in Every Householdwill be greatly strengthened through the R&D and training programs planned as part of this project.

We welcome Kings Infra's decision to build this transformative ecosystem in Srikakulam and are confident that it will accelerate our broader goals of coastal development, entrepreneurship expansion, and positioning Andhra Pradesh as a preferred global destination for responsible aquaculture."

About Kings Infra Ventures Ltd.:-

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Kochi, Kerala, Kings Infra Ventures Ltd. (BSE: 530215) is a diversified enterprise engaged in aquaculture, seafood exports, and infrastructure development. The company is a pioneer in sustainable shrimp farming and technology-driven aquaculture solutions.

Kings Infra integrates the entire value chain - from hatcheries and contract farming to processing, exports, and branded retail. Its proprietary SISTA360® farming protocol ensures antibiotic-free, traceable, and high-yield production, setting new industry benchmarks for quality and sustainability.END

