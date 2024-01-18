Government Of Gujarat & Instashield Signs MOU to Invest Rs. 45 Crores in the State; Create a Safer Environment

Noida (India), January 18: Instashield, a medtech wellness company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government of Gujarat (Public Health and Family Welfare) at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 held at Gandhinagar, Gujarat recently. The MoU was inked between the two for the execution of the project called ‘Revolutionizing Virus Disruption'. This agreement positions Instashield to elevate its presence in the region, outlining a comprehensive plan for expansive investments, operations, research and development (R&D), and product development. This MoU also aligns with the commitment of both Instashield and the Government of Gujarat to foster innovation, prioritize public health, and create a safer environment for citizens in the state.

The MoU was signed by Shri. Harshad R. Patel, IAS, Secretary (Public Health and Family Welfare) and Commissioner (Health), Government of Gujarat and Hitesh M. Patel, Promoter & Director of Instashield. Under the MoU, Instashield has agreed to invest Rs. 45 crores in the State and hire local habitants to execute the project with the aim of protectingthe citizens from the existing and growing viruses including different variants of coronavirus family.

Hitesh M Patel, Promoter & Director, Instashield expressed his enthusiasm for aligning with the summit’s theme, “Gateway to the Future,” stating “We are honoured to collaborate with the Government of Gujarat in our collective mission to combat the transmission of the corona family of viruses and other viruses. Instashield stands as a testament to the power of innovation in addressing global challenges, and we are confident that this partnership will contribute significantly to the state’s public health efforts”.

Patel added that the company is committed to foster collaborations and partnerships with universities, health institutions, and public health entities for a better India.

As part of this initiative, Instashield is poised to unveil its latest version, equipped with advanced features. The company recently concluded successful clinical trials at the Malla Reddy Health City, Hyderabad, demonstrating the device’s efficacy in disabling bacteria and fungi.

Instashield’s groundbreaking technology serves as a formidable weapon in the ongoing battle against airborne and surface transmission of the corona family of viruses. Instashield’s commitment to providing a safe, effective, and environmentally friendly solution aligns seamlessly with the goals of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. This collaboration signifies a joint endeavor to prioritize the health and well-being of the residents of Gujarat.

