Government of Queensland Honors Anusaya Fresh CEO Dinesh Shinde for Outstanding Contribution to the Global Produce Industry

New Delhi [India], September 2: The Government of Queensland, Australia, has recognized Mr. Dinesh Shinde, CEO of Anusaya Fresh India Pvt. Ltd., as one of the youngest and most dynamic entrepreneurs in the global fresh produce industry. The prestigious award was presented by Hon. David Crisafulli MP, Premier of Queensland, at a special event celebrating 20 years of friendship between India and Queensland, held at the Taj Palace Hotel, New Delhi.

Anusaya Fresh was honored for its exceptional contribution to the development of the produce industry in India. Over the years, the company has successfully imported more than 300 tons of Australian avocados via both air and ocean routes, playing a pioneering role in establishing avocados in the Indian market.

Founded 75 years ago, Anusaya Fresh has built a legendary legacy across four generations. Today, under the leadership of Mr. Dinesh Shinde, the company continues to expand its global footprint. Speaking at the event, Mr. Shinde expressed his gratitude and pride:

"This award is not just a personal achievement but a proud moment for the entire Anusaya Fresh family. We remain committed to strengthening trade ties between India and Australia and introducing more premium products such as avocados, stone fruits, lamb, and other high-quality produce into the Indian market. The scope for these products is tremendous, and we see a very promising future."

Anusaya Fresh is actively collaborating with leading Australian companies to bring premium agricultural products to India. With operations across four major business verticals - e-commerce, hotels & restaurants, modern retail, and general trade - the company has established a strong distribution network throughout India. Each year, it continues to achieve new milestones while expanding its product portfolio.

Mr. Shinde, currently based in the United States, is driving Anusaya Fresh's international expansion, with a presence in nine countries, including India, the United States, Canada, Thailand, South Africa, Chile, Peru, and the UAE. The company is now preparing to introduce blueberries and additional stone fruits into India's premium segment, supported by a dedicated team working tirelessly to meet market demand.

He also emphasized the favorable policies of the Indian government that provide customs duty concessions for Australian produce imports, giving a significant boost to bilateral trade. This alignment of government support and industry expertise is expected to further accelerate growth in the Indo-Australian agri-trade partnership.

As one of the first importers of avocados into India, Anusaya Fresh has played a transformative role in developing the avocado market, setting the stage for long-term opportunities for Australian exporters and Indian consumers alike.

