Government Prioritising improved connectivity across state: Bihar Chief Secretary

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 21 : Amrit Lal Meena, Chief Secretary of Bihar, on Saturday praised the efforts of the state government to solve the connectivity challenge, adding that the Public Works and other departments are working to minimise the travel distance within the state.

"Bihar has seen significant changes in the last 15-20 years, which are visible to everyone. The Chief Minister's goal of making it easier to travel from any corner of the state to the capital, Patna, has been achieved. Now, the Public Works and other related departments are working on further reducing this travel time," he added.

The Bihar Chief Secretary further stated that the Ganga River had just 4 bridges before 2005; now the number has reached 14.

The connectivity challenge that was there earlier has now been resolved, and it is benefitting every sector, he stated.

Talking about the success of Bihar Business Connect 2024, Meena stated that the state has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) of around Rs 1.81 thousand crores with over 400 investors across various sectors during the summit, which took place on 21-22 December in Patna.

He stated that the renewable energy sector received the most response. In addition, there are significant investment opportunities in sectors like food processing, textiles, information technology, plastics, and more, he stated.

Going further, Bihar Chief Secretary expressed his confidence that the MoUs signed during the business summit will be converted into the actual implementation of the projects, as half of the previous year's MoUs worth 53 thousand crore have been successfully converted into the actual project.

Meena informed us that the state has established a state investment promotion board that takes care of the investments in the states and inspects the proposals every week.

He stated that the state has created a single-window clearance system and project monitoring system for the facilitation of the investors.

"Officials are given training and instructions to facilitate investment proposals in the state so that employment can be generated and ways of investment can be developed," he stated.

The Bihar Business Connect 2024 connected industry leaders, government officials, and experts to foster partnerships and collaborations.

During the two-day summit, the leaders engaged in meaningful discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions with industry leaders to explore investment opportunities in Bihar.

