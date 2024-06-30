"Government sensitive towards farmers' demand": Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], June 30 : The government of India will make all efforts to waive the penalty on excess tobacco produced by the tobacco farmers, highlighted Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal during a meeting with Farmers and traders of tobacco in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The minister assured traders and farmers of tobacco that all the issues of the tobacco farmers and industry stakeholders will be addressed, adding that PM Modi is sensitive towards farmers' issues.

"PM Narendra Modi is very sensitive towards the farmers and our government will do everything to protect the farmers' interests. All efforts will be made to waive the penalty on excess tobacco produced by the farmers" he said.

During the meeting, he also promised that the government would address the staff shortage issue in the Tobacco board immediately. He also added that the period of validity of registration will be increased from 1 year to a period of 3 years. This will be available for all the tobacco farmers from next season onwards.

Currently, according to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry as per the Tobacco Board rules under the Tobacco Board Act, 1975, every certificate of registration or renewal of registration shall be valid only for the year for which it was granted.

He also urged the tobacco farmers to avail of the 3 per cent interest subvention facility under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund on the loans farmers take from the Banks at a 9 per cent interest rate.

He said, "I urge the farmer fraternity to avail the interest subvention facility under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund through which the Department of Agriculture gives 3 per cent interest subsidy".

He also urged the farmers to register themselves online. However, the minister said, that off-line registration is also available for the benefit of small farmers.

