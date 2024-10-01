Government spending on public health has tripled over last 10 years

New Delhi [India], October 1 : The Modi government's dedication to improving public healthcare in India is evident as per capita government spending on healthcare has tripled from Rs1,042 in 2013-14 to Rs3,169 in 2021-22.

This significant rise in public healthcare investment marks a pivotal shift in India's healthcare system, with government spending overtaking private out-of-pocket expenditure for the first time in the country's history.

According to official data, the share of government health expenditure in total spending on healthcare in the country, has seen a substantial increase, rising from 28.6 per cent in 2013-14 to 48 per cent in 2021-22.

Simultaneously, private expenditure on healthcare, which had been dominating since long, saw a sharp decline from 64.2 per cent to 39.4 per cent over the same period.

This shift underscores the government's efforts to reduce the financial burden on individuals and make healthcare more accessible to all citizens.

The rise in public healthcare spending is a direct result of initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, which provides Rs 5 lakh of insurance coverage to over 50 crore people in India, and the increased investment in public health infrastructure and preventive care.

In the July Budget the government announced the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to all Indian citizens who are over 70 years. The aim of the government is to provide free healthcare solutions to all.

The Modi government's focus on healthier citizens is reshaping India's healthcare landscape, ensuring that public resources play a greater role in meeting the nation's healthcare needs and reducing the reliance on private expenditure.

