Government to soon launch revamped National Urban Livelihoods Mission

New Delhi [India], December 10 : Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal on Tuesday said that a revamped National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) will be launched soon.

Interacting with media persons here, the union minister said that a pilot project is underway in 25 cities and its outcome will help shape the revamped National Urban Livelihoods Mission.

The minister reaffirmed the central government's commitment to working in partnership with state governments by providing budgetary support, workforce training, and advanced technologies to foster urban development.

Under the PM Svanidhi Scheme, the total amount of loans disbursed amounts to Rs 13,422 crore, an official release said.

He said that investments in the urban sector have grown 16 times, from approximately Rs 1,78,053 crore between 2004 and 2014 to Rs 28,52,527 crore since 2014.

The Union Minister said that the increased investments underscore the government's commitment to achieving the goal of Vikshit Bharat by 2047.

He emphasised that the accelerating rate of urbanisation has made urban development a cornerstone of India's growth strategy.

Over the past six months, urban development schemes have been expanded and implemented with greater speed and efficiency, the minister said.

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the Union Minister listed several significant achievements, including the creation of 4,649 MLD of water treatment capacity and 4,429 MLD of sewage treatment capacity.

Under AMRUT 2.0, the government is prioritising stormwater drainage systems to address waterlogging challenges, alongside continuing efforts to enhance drinking water availability and sewerage systems.

Under the AMRUT Mission, a total of Rs 2.73 lakh crores worth of projects have been sanctioned between 2014 and 2024 of which Rs 1.03 lakh crore is central assistance, as per the official figures.

The release said that overall works worth around Rs 96,970 crore have been physically completed.

Manohar Lal announced that the New Cities Scheme has been conceptualised to manage the pressures of rapid urbanisation.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, since June 9 2024, the government has released more than Rs 1,123 crore.

Over the past six months since June 9, two major dumpsites in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad have been completely remediated, successfully addressing approximately 2.5 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste, according to the release.

