Government unveils market access support intervention to boost global export footprint

New Delhi [India], December 31 : The Government of India on Wednesday launched the Market Access Support (MAS) Intervention under the Export Promotion Mission (EPM) to bolster international market access for Indian exporters. According to a Ministry of Commerce & Industry press release, the program aims to improve buyer connectivity and enhance India's global presence through structured, outcome-oriented interventions.

This initiative, approved by the Union Cabinet on November 12, 2025, operates under the NIRYAT DISHA sub-scheme and specifically targets Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), first-time exporters, and priority sector firms.

The Export Promotion Mission is a collaborative effort involving the Department of Commerce, the Ministry of MSME, and the Ministry of Finance. These departments coordinate with Indian Missions abroad, Export Promotion Councils, Commodity Boards, and various industry associations.

The MAS Intervention provides institutional and financial support for Buyer-Seller Meets, international trade fairs, and Mega Reverse Buyer-Seller Meets hosted within India. It also facilitates trade delegations to both priority and emerging markets to diversify the country's export reach.

To ensure long-term planning and continuity, the government will establish a three-to-five-year calendar of major market access events. This schedule allows exporters and organizing agencies to prepare for participation well in advance. The guidelines mandate a minimum of 35 per cent participation from MSMEs for all supported events.

Furthermore, the government is prioritizing new geographies and smaller markets. Standard delegation sizes are set at a minimum of 50 participants, though officials maintain flexibility based on specific market conditions and strategic relevance.

Financial support structures under the initiative include rationalized cost-sharing ratios and event-level ceilings, with preferential assistance directed toward priority sectors. Small exporters, defined as those with an annual turnover of up to Rs 75 lakh in the preceding year, are eligible for partial airfare support to lower the barrier for entry into global trade.

The government has centralized the administrative process through the trade.gov.in portal, which handles event listing, proposal submissions, approvals, and fund releases to ensure transparency.

Monitoring and evaluation form a critical component of the MAS Intervention. Participating exporters must provide online feedback regarding buyer quality, business leads, and market relevance after each event. These data points will inform the progressive refinement of the guidelines.

Additionally, the government plans to notify a new component for Proofs-of-Concept and Product Demonstrations, specifically for technology-intensive and sunrise sectors. Digital tools for lead tracking and market intelligence will be introduced in phases to measure outcomes and support Indian exporters in integrating into global value chains.

