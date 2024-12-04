Government will launch legal metrology portal to ensure fair trade and consumer protection

New Delhi [India], December 4 : The government is developing the National Legal Metrology Portal (eMaap) to ensure fair trade and consumer protection by streamlining processes for issuing licenses, conducting verifications and managing enforcement and compliance, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution stated in a release on Wednesday.

The eMaap will integrate State Legal Metrology Departments and their portals into a Unified National System for better enforcement and compliance, as per the release.

By creating a centralized database, eMaap eliminates the need for stakeholders to register on multiple State Portals, fostering ease of doing business and transparency in trade practices.

Presently, State Governments are using their own portals for the registration of packaged commodities, issuing licenses and verification/stamping of weighing & measuring instruments. However, the enforcement activities and compounding of offences, etc. are not online. Therefore, the Department of Consumer Affairs is integrating all the state portals into one as the National Legal Metrology Portal 'eMaap' which will include all functions of Legal Metrology including enforcement and help to get a unified database.

A series of consultations were held under the Chairpersonship of the Secretary (Consumer Affairs) to shape the portal's development.

On 30th August 2024, a hybrid meeting with the Controllers of Legal Metrology and their representatives with NIC to discuss the initial framework.

Another hybrid meeting under the Chairpersonship of the Secretary (Consumer Affairs) was held on 28th November 2024, involving key stakeholders such as Industries and Industry Associations viz. FICCI, CII, PHD, ASSOCHAM, etc., representatives of State Legal Metrology Departments and NIC team, focused on refining the portal to better serve traders, manufacturers, packers, importers of packaged commodities and manufacturers, dealers & repairers of weighing & measuring instrument.

Suggestions received during these discussions are being carefully examined and incorporated to make the portal efficient and user-friendly.

As per the release the eMaap simplifies critical procedures such as issuing, renewing, and amending licenses, as well as handling verification and stamping of weighing & measuring instruments, registration certificates, and appeals, etc.

For traders and industries, it minimises compliance burdens, reduces paperwork and ensures timely adherence to the provisions of the Legal Metrology Act, 2009 and the Rules made thereunder, creating a transparent and conducive business environment. The portal is also expected to significantly boost manufacturing growth by fostering efficiency and accountability, the ministry stated.

For consumers, eMaap ensures that trade instruments are verified for accuracy, enhancing confidence in market transactions. It provides a transparent legal metrology system, allowing easy access to certificates and promoting awareness of rights and responsibilities.

For Governments, the portal enables data-driven decision-making, streamlines enforcement activities, and facilitates policy formation, ensuring a robust and efficient regulatory framework, the ministry added.

