Governor Anandiben Patel attends annual function of Kunwar Global School

VISION COMMUNICATION

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27: Governor Anandiben Patel attended annual function of Rajesh Singh Dayal's charitable institution Kunwar Global School. Rajesh Singh is also known and medicine man of Salempur and is active as social worker.

Governor Anandiben Patel congratulated everyone on the occasion of UP Divas and took blessings in the Hanuman temple situated in the premises of Kunwar Global School.

The program started with the lighting of the lamp and plants were presented to everyone by Rajesh Singh Dayal.

After welcoming the Governor, Rajesh Singh Dayal raised the slogan of Jai Shri Ram and shared his thoughts with the parents and students present there. Rajesh Singh Dayal talked about dedicating his life to the society after the death of his son.

He believed that apart from loving our family one should also have love for the society and said that by giving back to the society one attains both virtue and happiness.

Governor Anandiben Patel was mesmerized after seeing the staging of Shri Ram Yug and praised the students and appreciated the social welfare work being done by Rajesh Singh Dayal.

Governor of Uttar Pradesh, Anandiben Patel expressed happiness at Rajesh Singh Dayal's information about free treatment of 1.25 lakh people and free cataract operation of 1000 elderly people in Salempur.

The program concluded with various cultural programs and dances. In the program, along with the Governor, her daughter Anar Patel, Chairman N.A.F.C.A.R.D and Gujarat Kheti Bank Chairman Dollar Bhai Kutecha, Deputy Mayor Junagadh Girish, former Union Minister Dr Sanjay Singh, Guru Raghunath Yamul, former Jal Shakti Minister Dr Mahendra Singh were present.

