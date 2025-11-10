Governor H.E. Ramen Deka Presides Over a Grand and Global AAFT University Convocation 2025 at Raipur

PNN

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 10: The AAFT University Convocation 2025 unfolded as a spectacular celebration of academic excellence, creative innovation, and global vision. The distinguished ceremony was honoured by the presence of H.E. Ramen Deka, Hon'ble Governor of Chhattisgarh, who graced the event as the Chief Guest. He was joined by Shri Tankaram Verma, Hon'ble Minister for Higher Education and Disaster Management, Government of Chhattisgarh; Padma Shri Anuj Sharma, Hon'ble MLA; and Shri Vijay K. Goyal, Chairman, Chhattisgarh Private Universities Regulatory Commission.

Dr. Prof. Sandeep Marwah, Chancellor of AAFT University and an internationally acclaimed educationist, expressed profound pride in the University's rising global stature. "AAFT University continues to redefine creative education with world-class training, innovation-driven curriculum, and a culture deeply rooted in professionalism," he said.

Delivering an inspiring Convocation Address, H.E. Ramen Deka praised AAFT University for shaping a new generation of creative professionals. He highlighted the expanding global influence of cinema, media, and creative arts, noting their vital role in cultural diplomacy and economic development. "Institutions like AAFT University nurture visionaries who contribute not only to India but to the creative industries worldwide," he remarked.

Shri Tankaram Verma, Hon'ble Minister, congratulated AAFT University for emerging as a hub of skill development and global-ready talent, remarking that the University's progressive learning ecosystem is setting new standards in higher education.

Padma Shri Anuj Sharma, Hon'ble MLA, applauded the University's unwavering dedication to performing and visual arts, noting that such programmes build confident, cultured, and responsible leaders.

Shri Vijay K. Goyal, Chairman of the Chhattisgarh Private Universities Regulatory Commission, commended the University's commitment to quality education, governance, and international benchmarks, calling AAFT an institution "poised for global impact."

Dr Bharat Sah, Vice Chancellor, encouraged students to step into the world with passion, purpose, and professionalism.

Presenting the Annual Report, Dr Prof. Shikha Tyagi Verma, Director of AAFT University, showcased the institution's global collaborations, research advancements, and expansion in creative domains. Shri Sudhir Ranjan, Registrar, delivered a heartfelt Vote of Thanks.

The convocation celebrated the achievements of over 600 graduates from Creative Arts, Media, Management, Design, and Performing Arts. The highlight of the ceremony was the recognition of 65 Gold Medalists, honoured for outstanding academic achievement and excellence.

The AAFT University Convocation 2025 reaffirmed the institution's commitment to nurturing global creative leaders, ready to inspire, innovate, and influence the world.

