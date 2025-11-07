Governor of Punjab Meets Param Pujya Divyatapasvi Acharya Shri Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj -- A Meeting of Spiritual Vision and Cultural Harmony

PNN

Chandigarh [India], November 7: In a moment of deep reverence and reflection, the Hon'ble Governor of Punjab met Param Pujya Divyatapasvi Acharya Shri Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj today. The meeting was not merely a ceremonial exchange it emerged as a convergence of spirituality, cultural harmony, and a shared vision for social upliftment.

A Dialogue Rooted in Values

At the outset, the Governor extended his respectful greetings to Acharyashri and expressed admiration for his lifelong commitment to spiritual discipline, penance, and service to humanity.

During their conversation, Acharyashri shared insights about his eighth 180-day cycle of intense fasting (Tapasya) an extraordinary journey of restraint, sacrifice, and self-purification. He explained how this rare spiritual endeavor serves as an inspiration for millions, reminding society of the enduring values that form the essence of Indian culture.

In this fast only boiled water is taken once or twice a day and nothing else is taken.

"Save Culture, Save Family, Build Nation" A Socio-Spiritual Movement

The Governor lauded Acharyashri's national campaign, "Save Culture, Save Family, Build Nation," calling it a timely initiative for modern India.

Acharyashri emphasized that the movement transcends the boundaries of religion it is a socio-spiritual call to restore core human values, strengthen family bonds, and free society from addiction, moral decline, and disconnection from cultural roots.

He appealed for the active participation of every state, particularly Punjab, in promoting cultural unity and holistic development across communities.

Governor's Perspective and Support

The Hon'ble Governor appreciated Acharyashri's vision and assured full encouragement from the Punjab Government for initiatives that preserve moral and cultural integrity.

He remarked that "the preservation of cultural and ethical values is essential to the continuity of civilization," and highlighted that spiritual leaders like Acharyashri play a vital role in fostering peace, compassion, and national unity.

The Governor also extended his heartfelt wishes for Acharyashri's health and longevity, describing him as "a living embodiment of discipline and divinity a national treasure whose penance and guidance uplift humanity."

Towards a Radiant Future

This significant meeting between a constitutional leader and a revered saint reflected the timeless bond between Dharma, Culture, and Service the foundational pillars of Indian civilization.

It served as a reminder that when governance and spirituality walk together, society moves closer to balance, unity, and purpose.

Looking ahead, Punjab and several other states are expected to actively join the national campaign, spreading its transformative message through families, institutions, and communities across the country.

The spiritual journey will culminate in a historic event on 8th & 9 November 2025, when Param Pujya Divyatapasvi Acharya Shri Hansratna Surishwarji Maharaj will complete his 8th 180-Day Fasting Parna Mahotsav in New Delhi a grand celebration of faith, penance, and cultural resurgence that will once again showcase India's living spiritual heritage to the world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor