Govind Dholakia Presents Natural Diamond Navbharat Ratna to PM Modi, Symbolizing Dreams of New Bharat

New Delhi [India], December 3: In a heartfelt gesture of national pride, Shri Govind Dholakia, Founder-Chairman Emeritus of renowned natural diamond crafting and exports company Shree Ramkrishna Exports (SRK), has presented Shri Narendra Modi, the Hon. Prime Minister of India with a one-of-a-kind gift—a natural diamond-shaped in the form of outline of India, named “Navbharat Ratna.” Symbolising the unity, beauty, and eternal brilliance of Bharat (India), this 2.120-carat masterpiece was meticulously crafted by Indian artisans, reflecting the rich tradition and exceptional craftsmanship that Surat, the diamond city, is known for.

Crafted with nearly 3700 minutes of dedication, planning, and seamless processing, this natural diamond is not just a symbol of the nation’s prosperity but a tribute to India’s shining future.

The craftsmanship behind the Natural Diamond as “Navbharat Ratna” diamond reflects the skill and dedication of diamond artisans (Ratnakalakars) like Rajeshbhai Kachadiya and Vishalbhai Italiya. Rajeshbhai, with 14 years at SRK, spent 40 hours meticulously shaping the outline of India, equating his work to that of a soldier's sacrifice. His enthusiasm was fueled by his deep connection to Gujarat. Meanwhile, Vishalbhai, a 6-year veteran at SRK, polished the diamond's girdle over 22 hours. Together, they infused the “Navbharat Ratna” with passion, skill, and a vision for a brighter future.

This gesture carries a personal significance as the diamond comes from a region that leads the world in diamond craftsmanship. Surat and Gujarat are responsible for processing 90% of the world’s diamonds, and this diamond stands for the exceptional craftsmanship of India's artisans.

The “Navbharat Ratna” is more than just a diamond; it is a symbol of India's radiant future, shaped with love and vision by our skilled artisans.

