Govt aims to achieve carbon neutrality in textiles sector by 2030: Minister

New Delhi, Oct 8 The government not only aims to achieve the $350 billion textiles sector target by 2030, including $100 billion in exports, but also move towards carbon neutrality, according to Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh.

He stressed that cotton is not merely a crop — it is the very soul of Indian agriculture, a reflection of the farmer’s sweat, resilience, and hope.

Speaking at an event jointly organised by the Ministry of Textiles and Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI), the minister conveyed his wishes to cotton farmers on World Cotton Day as “each thread of cotton carries the story of our farmers — of their hard work under the scorching sun, their prayers for rain, and their unwavering faith in the soil.”

The Minister noted that climate change and environmental sustainability pose major challenges to the sector.

He emphasised that the climate is changing, and we must use water and electricity judiciously and work together to protect nature.

“Efficient water use, soil conservation, and adoption of renewable energy are vital to protect India’s predominantly rain-fed cotton regions and to ensure that the hard work of farmers leads to prosperity for generations to come,” said Singh.

He further stated that this transformation can only happen when every stakeholder — from farmers to textile exporters — works as one family.

Although India accounts for 40 per cent of the world’s cotton area, productivity remains around 450 kg per hectare, much lower than 2,000 kgs per hectare in many other countries.

The Mission for Cotton Productivity, under active consideration, aims to address this gap.

The minister also said that the increase in Minimum Support Prices (MSP) over the last decade has demonstrated the Government’s commitment to the cause of farmer welfare.

Highlighting the future potential of natural fibres like milkweed, ramie, and flax, he said that India’s farmers have the strength and wisdom to lead the world in sustainable fibre production. “The world is moving towards eco-friendly products, and our farmers can show the path ahead,” he added.

Minister of State for Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, said India must strive to attain a leadership position in quality, sustainability, and ethical production.

The Kasturi Cotton initiative has the potential to contribute immensely to the ‘5F’ (farm-fibre-factory-fashion-foreign) vision of the Government, he pointed out. He added that India and Russia could forge deeper ties in the textiles and apparel arena.

