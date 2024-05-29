Govt aims to eliminate diesel, petrol vehicles in India by 2034: Gadkari

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 29 : Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday that the government has set a target of eliminating diesel and petrol vehicles within 10 years.

"I want to eliminate diesel and petrol vehicles from this country within 10 years. Nowadays, electric scooter, car and bus have come. While you spend Rs 100 on diesel, they consume electricity worth Rs 4," he said at a public rally in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

India has witnessed a steady rise in the adoption of electric vehicles. India saw a consistent increase in sales of electric vehicles between April 2023 to April 2024, as shown by the Vahan portal, the government's portal that tracks numbers related to vehicles in the country.

He pointed out that the state (Himachal Pradesh) is equipped with the hydro-power capability which could be used to develop better transportation facility in the state.

"I had told Jai Ram Thakur that we will build all ropeways, if you just provide electricity for Rs 3, then we will bring private player (PPP Model) to build the ropeways and cable cars worth 20 thousand crores."

"I am happy the Bijli Mahadev ropeway has been approved. This is a 2.8 km ropeway and will provide convenience to 40 thousand devotees, Gadkari added.

The Bijli Mahadev ropeway was inaugurated by Gadkari in March this year which will facilitate pilgrims visiting Bijli Mahadev temple temple.

The 2.8-km ropeway leading to the holy Bijli Mahadev temple in Himachal Pradesh will now be accessible year-round thanks to a foundation stone set by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on March 5.

Estimated to cost over Rs 270 crore the project will be completed by 2026.

The project, estimated to cost over Rs 270 crore, is slated for completion by July 2026. It is being executed on a design, build, operate, and transfer (hybrid-annuity) basis. Once operational, it will ensure all-weather connectivity for up to 36,000 pilgrims daily.

Reiterating BJP's promise, Minister said, "In these 10 years, we have not only made promises but have done every work. We want to make India a 5 trillion dollar economy."

He was addressing a rally in Mandi in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidate and actress Kangana Ranaut.

Election in Himachal Pradesh is slated for June 1. The results of the general elections will be declared on June 4, 2024.

