Govt announces relaxation for deeptech startups to avail DSIR recognition

New Delhi, Jan 4 The government on Sunday announced a major relaxation of the mandatory three-year existence condition for deep-tech startups to avail recognition under the DSIR’s Industrial Research and Development Promotion Programme.

The move, aimed at accelerating India’s startup ecosystem, is expected to provide early momentum to early starters or beginners of StartUp projects as well as promising innovators and entrepreneurs, said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh at the 42nd Foundation Day of the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).

Addressing the gathering, the minister said that while the Rs 1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund has generated unprecedented enthusiasm across the country, it is designed to support startups that have graduated to a certain level of technological maturity.

“For early-stage innovators or startups, a wide basket of schemes already exists across departments such as DST, CSIR, TDB and others. The removal of the three-year existence requirement is a significant incentive to help deep-tech startups scale faster, even before they are fully on their own,” he said, adding that the reform reflects the government’s trust in India’s innovators and its confidence in their sustainability and intent.

Singh explained that the CSIR has been extending financial assistance to startups earlier as well, including loans of varying amounts, in some cases up to Rs 1 crore, but these were subject to a mandatory condition of demonstrating sustainability and viability through a minimum three-year existence.

“That requirement has now been done away with,” the Minister said, describing the move as a major incentive with a noble intent to accelerate and sustain new deep-tech startups even before they are fully established on their own, while continuing to maintain appropriate evaluation standards linked to technological maturity.

The minister highlighted that India has moved beyond the goal of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” and is now entering a phase where other nations are becoming increasingly dependent on Indian capabilities.

Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the government, underscored the importance of technology sovereignty in the current geopolitical context.

Referring to the Rs 1 lakh crore RDI Fund announced by the Prime Minister, he emphasised the need to scale breakthroughs from lab to market and strengthen private-sector R&D, particularly at TRL-4 and above.

He also highlighted the development of the National Technology Readiness Assessment Framework (NTRF) to bring greater rigour and objectivity in assessing technologies, and spoke about platforms such as Manthan and Uthaan, which are enabling demand-driven innovation and greater participation of Tier-II and Tier-III institutions.

