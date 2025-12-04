Govt approved 25 lakh additional LPG connections under PMUY

New Delhi, Dec 4 The government has approved the release of 25 lakh additional liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) during the FY 26 to clear pending applications and move toward saturation of household LPG access, an official statement said on Thursday.

To further improve access, the eligibility criteria have been simplified to “Adult women from poor households based on submission of a Deprivation Declaration,” the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, launched in May 2016 to provide deposit‑free LPG connections to adult women from poor households, has clocked about 10.33 crore connections as of November 1, 2025, the minister said.

To make LPG more affordable to PMUY consumers and ensure sustained usage, the government introduced a targeted subsidy in May 2022 that was raised from Rs 200 to Rs 300 per 14.2 kilogram cylinder.

For FY 2025‑26, the government is providing a targeted subsidy of Rs 300 per cylinder for up to nine refills of 14.2 kilogram cylinders per annum, and proportionally pro‑rated for 5 kilogram connections.

Government monitors LPG consumption through reports/ management information systems (MIS) or consumption profile through the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell and oil marketing companies.

Various independent studies have also shown that the PMUY scheme has had a significant positive impact on the lives of rural households, especially women, the statement said.

The scheme reduced indoor air pollution and respiratory health risks, particularly among women and children who were traditionally more exposed to household smoke from burning solid fuels like wood, dung, and crop residues.

LPG has reduced drudgery and the time spent on cooking by women of poor households to collect traditional cooking fuels. The free time, thus, available with them can be utilised in multiple spheres for enhanced economic productivity, the statement noted.

