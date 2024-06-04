Govt approves Rs 128cr for CPGRAMS version 8.0 with upgraded tech platform

New Delhi, June 4 The government has approved an allocation of Rs 128 crore for CPGRAMS (Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System) version 8.0 with an upgraded technology platform to be implemented over the next two years, Department of Administrative reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) said on Tuesday.

The IBM Center for The Business of Government, US invited DARPG on June 3 to make a presentation to the representatives of the US Government, as well as stakeholders who work with the IBM Center via video conferencing.

During the presentation, the government announced this allocation.

Dan Chenok, Executive Director of IBM Centre for the Business of Government, conducted the interaction, in which several commendations were received from US government officials.

The key highlights of the presentation included the acknowledgement of technology's potential to bridge the gap between citizens and government, empowering citizens, and optimising transparency and accountability.

The intelligent grievance monitoring dashboard and the tree dashboard, which were developed using artificial intelligence (AI)/ machine learning (ML) practices, were also presented to enable the handling of disaggregated data sets, enabling evidence-based policy-making and data-driven policy interventions.

During the presentation, the DARPG also mentioned that India has succeeded in the redressal of over 1.5 lakh grievances per month and has mapped 1.02 lakh grievance officers on the CPGRAMS portal.

