Govt approves Tex-RAMPS scheme to boost research, innovation in textiles sector

New Delhi, Nov 27 The government on Thursday approved a new scheme called the textiles focused research, assessment, monitoring, planning and start-up (Tex-RAMPS) scheme to strengthen research, innovation and competitiveness in the country’s textile industry.

The scheme has a total outlay of Rs 305 crore and will run from FY2025-26 to FY2030-31.

It will be implemented as a Central Sector Scheme and fully funded by the Ministry of Textiles.

Announcing the scheme, Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said Tex-RAMPS aims to bring together research, data and innovation to help India emerge as a global leader in sustainable and technology-driven textiles.

“The initiative is designed to future-proof the textiles and apparel ecosystem by filling gaps in research, data systems, innovation support and capacity building,” the Union Minister added.

Under Tex-RAMPS, the government will promote advanced research in areas such as smart textiles, sustainability, process efficiency and new technologies.

Promotion of advanced research in smart textiles, sustainability, process efficiency, and emerging technologies to boost India's innovation capacity.

It will also strengthen data and analytics systems by developing tools like employment assessments, supply-chain mapping and the India-Size study to support better policymaking.

A major feature of the scheme is the creation of the Integrated Textiles Statistical System, a real-time platform that will help with structured monitoring and strategic decision-making.

A real-time, integrated data and analytics platform to support structured monitoring and strategic decision-making.

Tex-RAMPS will also support state-level planning, capacity development workshops and the sharing of best practices across the sector.

In addition, the scheme will encourage innovation and entrepreneurship by supporting textile start-ups, incubators, hackathons and collaborations between academia and industry.

The government expects Tex-RAMPS to improve India’s global competitiveness, strengthen its research and innovation ecosystem, enhance data-driven policymaking, and create more employment opportunities.

It is also expected to deepen cooperation between states, industry, academic institutions and government bodies.

