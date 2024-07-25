Govt assures green energy sector of support under PLI scheme

New Delhi, July 25 Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Shripad Yesso Naik on Thursday held discussions with industry representatives on the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme and other incentives to promote Indian manufacturing in the renewable energy sector.

He assured renewable energy industry associations of full support from MNRE, emphasising the government's commitment to accelerating India's transition to a low-carbon economy.

Secretary, MNRE, Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, was also present at the meeting. He reiterated the Ministry's dedication to fostering growth and innovation in the renewable energy industry.

The representatives from the renewable energy industry included the All-India Solar Industries Association. The meeting marked a significant step towards strengthening collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders, aiming to drive India's ambitions in the global renewable energy landscape, according to an official statement.

