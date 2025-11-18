Govt commitment to foster a world-class aviation ecosystem: Rammohan Naidu

New Delhi, Nov 18 The Indian government is committed to fostering a world-class aviation ecosystem, Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu said on Tuesday.

The minister, while addressing the 11th PHDCCI Global Aviation and Air Cargo Conclave 2025 here, emphasised initiatives for expanding air cargo capacities and advancing Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities to position India as a regional hub.

The event, themed "Gateway to the Skies: Elevating India’s Aviation, Air Cargo and MRO Ecosystem for Global Leadership," commenced its inaugural session on Tuesday at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi.

Organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), the event ran concurrently with INDIAIRPORT-2025 from November 18-20, drawing industry stalwarts, policymakers, and innovators to discuss strategies for bolstering India's position in the global aviation landscape.

Earlier, last month, the minister said that the government aims to have 350 airports by 2047. India currently operates 164 airports and aims to add approximately 200 more by 2047, he said, adding that the challenge is not about constructing airports but about "how to bring in more aircraft to India".

The renovated T2 terminal will resume operations on Sunday after being closed since April 2025 for extensive renovation.

The Aviation Minister said that the upgrade of Delhi’s T2 terminal is key to a larger plan to establish India as an international aviation hub.

Acknowledging the sharp increase in traffic at India's largest airport, Naidu said that the Delhi airport is targeting a 120 million capacity, and the T2 expansion is projected to increase capacity by approximately 15 million seats.

He further stated that a “thorough investigation” is being done into the AI-171 crash, for which a timeline cannot be given.

