Govt committed to strengthening India’s deep-tech and innovation ecosystem: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 17 The government is fully committed to strengthening India’s deep-tech ecosystem, improving ease of doing business, reducing compliance burdens and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday.

He made these remarks while launching the ‘Startup Search Initiative’ by IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP) and PlastIndia Foundation, an initiative aimed at boosting innovation and sustainability in the plastics sector.

Speaking at the launch event held across New Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, Goyal said the new programme would support India’s goal of ensuring 100 per cent reuse and recycling of plastics.

“The government is committed to strengthening India's deep tech ecosystem, enhancing ease-of-doing business, reducing compliance burden, and promoting innovation and entrepreneurship," Goyal added.

"Hope this initiative will help the plastics industry to take a decisive leap towards ensuring 100 per cent reuse and recycling of plastics, in line with India's national sustainability goals and growing global demand for circular and environmentally responsible product," he mentioned.

He added that such initiatives are key to meeting both national sustainability targets and global expectations for circular and environmentally responsible products.

The minister expressed hope that the platform would help the plastics industry make a decisive leap toward new technologies and greener practices.

The Startup Search Initiative aims to connect promising innovators and entrepreneurs with investors, industry leaders and funding opportunities.

The programme focuses on solutions related to recycling, new materials, sustainability and the circular economy.

Selected startups will get the chance to showcase their innovations at PLASTINDIA 2026, one of India’s largest plastics exhibitions, to be held next February in New Delhi under the theme “Bharat Next.”

Ravish Kamath, President of PlastIndia Foundation, said the collaboration with IIM Calcutta will help identify high-potential startups through a national innovation challenge.

The top 10 startups will win prize money of over Rs 2 lakh each and receive exclusive mentorship from IIM Calcutta. He said the goal is to encourage breakthrough ideas that can transform the plastics industry.

