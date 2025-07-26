Govt disburses Rs 1,481 crore to promote handloom industry in 5 years: Minister

New Delhi, July 26 There are more than 31.45 lakh handloom cottage units functioning in the country, and the government has allocated funds worth Rs 1,516 crore and disburse Rs 1,480.71 crore to promote the industry during the last five years.

Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha that according to 4th All India Handloom Census 2019-20, there are 31.45 lakh households across the country consisting of 35.22 lakh handloom weavers and allied workers.

“Accordingly, it is considered that 31.45 lakhs handloom cottage units are functioning in the country,” the minister informed.

Handloom sector is unorganised, in which the government does not provide direct employment to the weavers/workers. Handloom weavers/workers involve in traditional skilled activities, which provide self-employment to them.

However, Ministry of Textiles is implementing National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP) and Raw Material Supply Scheme (RMSS) to promote handlooms and for welfare of handloom weavers across the country.

Under these schemes, financial assistance is provided to eligible handloom agencies/weavers for raw materials, procurement of upgraded looms and accessories, solar lighting units, construction of workshed, skilling, product and design development, technical and common infrastructure, marketing, concessional loans under weavers’ MUDRA scheme, social security, payment to awardee weavers in indigent circumstances etc.

“Under the schemes of NHDP and RMSS, funds of Rs 1,516 crore were allocated and Rs 1,480.71 crore were disbursed during the last five years i.e. 2020-21 to 2024-25,” the minister informed.

Before the schemes are continued/new schemes are formulated, the impact study of the existing schemes are evaluated.

NHDP and RMSS were formulated for implementation during 2021-22 to 2025-26 after third party impact evaluation of the previous schemes in existence, said Singh in the Rajya Sabha.

According to fourth All India Handloom Census 2019-20 report, there are 35,22,512 handloom workers across the country. Out of which 9,75,733 are male, 25,46,285 are female and 494 are transgender.

