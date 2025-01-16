Govt equipped youth with future-ready skills in last decade: PM Modi on QS index feat

New Delhi, Jan 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed insights from the ‘QS World Future Skills Index,’ saying that over the last decade, the government has worked on strengthening youth by equipping them with skills that enable them to become self-reliant and create wealth.

The ‘QS World Future Skills Index’ has ranked India as one of the most prepared job markets for future in-demand skills in emerging technologies. The country was ranked second in the Future of Work category, surpassed only by the US and ahead of Canada and Germany.

The results demonstrate the success of the 10 years of India's skilling mission.

Reacting to Nunzio Quacquarelli, Founder of QS and the visionary behind the QS World University Ranking, on X social media platform, PM Modi said: "We have also leveraged the power of technology to make India a hub for innovation and enterprise."

"The insights from the QS World Future Skills Index are valuable as we move further on this journey towards prosperity and youth empowerment," said the Prime Minister.

Quacquarelli posted on X that initiatives like Skills India are building a workforce for the 21st century, "reshaping it's global standing and creating opportunities for future generations".

India is ranked 27th overall in the first-ever QS Skills Index. The country also gained significantly in three important categories -- 37th in skills fit, 26th in academic readiness, and 40th in economic transformation.

With India doing exceptionally well in integrating AI into its workforce, the QS analysis underscores the country’s readiness to adopt AI, digital, and green technologies, ahead of many countries

"India's exceptional GDP growth, developing economy, and youth population position it uniquely on the global stage," said Matteo Quacquarelli, Vice President, strategy and analytics at QS.

The report further stated that India remains the second-largest destination for venture capital (VC) in the Asia Pacific.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor