Govt has resolved 3,981 GST-related consumer complaints: Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi, Oct 2 Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Thursday that the Department of Consumer Affairs, through the National Consumer Helpline, has addressed 3,981 GST-related queries and complaints so far.

"The CCPA is closely monitoring grievances—ensuring transparency, protecting consumers from misinformation and guaranteeing that the benefits of GST reforms truly reach every Indian," the minister said.

The GST authorities are taking action wherever the tax benefits are not being passed on to consumers, he added.

The government’s helpline: 1915, NCH, UMANG apps, WhatsApp, and SMS in 17 languages is available to consumers to lodge complaints in cases where the GST rate cuts are not being passed. The government is ensuring that all consumers get the support they need, an official statement said.

The government has placed e-commerce platforms under scrutiny as it monitors prices of daily use FMCG products ranging from shampoo to pulses to ensure that the benefits of Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts are being appropriately passed on to consumers, a source said on Tuesday.

The authorities are monitoring whether these platforms are complying with pricing norms and passing on the benefits from tax reductions to consumers.

India’s goods and services tax (GST) revenues rose 9.1 per cent year-on-year in September, reaching Rs 1.89 lakh crore, according to government data.

This marks the fastest growth rate in four months and extends the streak of monthly inflows above Rs 1.8 lakh crore to nine consecutive months. The pickup is also the fastest in four months, compared with 6.5 per cent growth in August.

Notably, gains were recorded despite weak consumer spending on non-durables, with buyers postponing purchases in anticipation of GST rate cuts.

Recognising the need to strengthen domestic growth drivers amid the heightened external sector risks, the government has announced a rationalisation of the GST regime. This move is expected to lower the tax burden on consumers, boost consumption, and provide a cushion against tariff impacts. Additionally, it is likely to improve demand visibility for firms, enabling them to expand investment in additional capacities.

