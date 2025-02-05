Govt inaugurates new CoE to address skill demand in chip design

New Delhi, Feb 5 The government on Wednesday said it has inaugurated a new Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the country to address the growing demand for skilled professionals in the semiconductor and chip design industries.

The CoE in chip design was launched by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology’s (NIELIT) at its Noida campus.

S Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY, inaugurated the centre, established in association with SoCTeamup Semiconductors Pvt Ltd, a DPIIT-recognised startup.

“The launch of the Centre of Excellence in chip design is in line with the government’s vision of semiconductor technology capabilities and furthering India’s emergence as a global leader in electronics and IT,” said the IT ministry.

The centre is poised to offer state-of-the-art facilities for research, innovation, and training in VLSI (very large-scale integration) and chip design.

With a vision to become a global leader in semiconductor innovation, it aims to advance VLSI and chip design while empowering India as a hub for cutting-edge electronics and IT.

During the inauguration, Krishnan toured the Centre’s cutting-edge facilities, including the Project Lab and Smart Classroom.

The Project Lab will serve as a hub for collaboration on innovative chip design projects among students, professionals and researchers.

Meanwhile, the Smart Classroom, equipped with advanced teaching aids, will provide an immersive learning experience for students.

A special demonstration of VLSI-based Intellectual Property (IP) was also conducted, underscoring the Centre’s commitment to advancing the design and development of intellectual properties in the semiconductor sector.

The NIELIT is an autonomous body under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

