Govt introduces Jan Vishwas Bill 2025 in Lok Sabha; Aims to decriminalise minor offences, ease compliance burden

New Delhi [India], August 18 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, on Monday moved The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha and referred it to a select Committee.

The Bill seeks to amend certain enactments for decriminalising and rationalising offences to further enhance trust-based governance for ease of living and doing business.

''(The Bill) be referred to a Select Committee of the Lok Sabha consisting of the Members to be nominated by the Speaker. The terms and conditions regarding the Committee will be decided by the Speaker," the minister said as he moved the Bill in the Lower House.

He added that the Committee shall make a report by the first day of the next Parliament session.

Through this Bill, the fines and penalties provided under various provisions are proposed to be increased by ten per cent of the minimum amount of fine or penalty, as the case may be, after every three years from the date the new Bill turns into an Act.

"The cornerstone of democratic governance lies in the Government trusting its own people and institutions. A web of outdated rules and regulations causes trust deficit. It has been the endeavour of the Government to achieve the principle of 'Minimum Government Maximum Governance', redefining the regulatory landscape of the country under the Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business reforms," the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill read.

Reducing compliance burden gives impetus to business process reengineering and improves ease of living of people, the government argued.

"With the advent of technology and changes in the socio-economic scenario, it is essential to unshackle the bygone mindset in this Amritkaal of independent India."

The fear of imprisonment for minor offences is a major factor hampering the growth of the business ecosystem and individual confidence, the Bill noted.

Decriminalisation of a large number of minor offences by replacing them with monetary penalties has been identified in the Bill.

"The endeavour is not only to make lives and businesses easier but also to reduce judicial burden. Settlement of a large number of issues, by compounding method, adjudication and administrative mechanism, without involving courts, will enable persons to remedy minor contraventions and defaults, sometimes committed unknowingly by them, and save time, energy and resources," the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill further read.

The Jan Vishwas (Amendments of Provisions) Bill, 2025, is a continuation of the regulatory reforms started under the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2023.

Through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025, apart from decriminalisation, 20 additional provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 (59 of 1988) and 47 provisions of the New Delhi Municipal Council Act, 1994 (44 of 1994) are proposed to be amended to facilitate Ease of Living, which will serve as a significant step in saving time and cost of all concerned.

